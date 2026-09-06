HEG Advanced Materials lines up ₹5,500 cr growth push after demerger

HEG Advanced Materials has lined up around ₹5,500 crore of capital expenditure to build its post-demerger businesses, with synthetic graphite anode materials emerging as its biggest growth bet as the company looks to tap demand from electric vehicles and energy storage.

The company plans to scale anode material capacity from an initial 20,000 tonnes to 60,000 tonnes by FY32, while also expanding its battery energy solutions and green-power businesses. The anode business will account for the largest share of the planned investment.

“The demerger is aimed at unlocking value, providing investors focused access to each line of business, and creating higher shareholder value,” Riju Jhunjhunwala, chairman, managing director and chief executive officer of HEG Advanced Materials, told Business Standard. “It will also provide the demerged entities with better funding flexibility and a pure-play focus.”

HEG Advanced Materials plans to fund the ₹5,500-crore capex through around ₹1,500 crore of equity and ₹4,000 crore of debt, translating into a roughly 27:73 mix. It is targeting steady-state returns by FY30, with return on capital employed (ROCE) of around 17 per cent.

The immediate focus will be getting the anode business to commercial scale. The first 20,000-tonne phase is under construction, with production targeted to start in Q1 FY28. Engineering is complete and procurement is 85 per cent complete, while the facility can subsequently be expanded to 30,000 tonnes.

HEG Advanced Materials has also been running a 200-tonne demonstration plant at Mandideep in Madhya Pradesh for the past 12 months. Samples from the facility have already been qualified by global cell makers.

The company ultimately plans to take anode capacity to 60,000 tonnes by FY32, positioning the business to emerge as one of the largest global players outside China.

Jhunjhunwala identified the anode business as the key growth driver for Advanced Materials. HEG expects domestic Indian cell capacity to reach around 250 GWh by 2035 and graphite anode demand to surpass 100,000 tonnes by 2030, supported by electric vehicles and battery energy-storage demand. It also sees synthetic graphite as the preferred choice for fast-charging applications.

The expansion is not confined to battery materials. Replus has 1 GWh of battery energy solutions capacity and plans to scale this to 6 GWh by the second half of FY27. A 5-GWh line is under construction, with certification targeted by Q4 FY27.

Green-power generation capacity is targeted to increase from 292 MW in FY26 to 680 MW by FY28. Projects under development include a 200-MWh battery energy storage project in Gujarat, targeted for Q3 FY27, and a 300-MWp solar project in Chhattisgarh targeted for Q2 FY28.

The company is also building a 150-tonne graphene business, targeting uses ranging from road infrastructure, textiles, paints and coatings to graphene-based anodes, lubricants and data centres.

The investment programme will be backed partly by cash generated by the green-power operations.

“The company’s strong equity capitalisation is supplemented by steady cash flows from the hydro business, which self-funds the anode and graphene roadmap,” Jhunjhunwala said.

The split follows the National Company Law Tribunal’s Indore Bench sanctioning the composite scheme of arrangement in August. The approval came after earlier clearances from the boards and shareholders and no-objection letters from the BSE and NSE.

The scheme became effective on September 1, with September 7 fixed as the record date. The existing listed HEG Limited was renamed HEG Advanced Materials Limited from September 2 and retains the advanced materials, battery energy solutions and green-power businesses. Bhilwara Energy Limited has also been amalgamated into it.

The graphite electrode business has moved to HEG Graphite Limited, which is proposed to be renamed HEG Limited and is expected to list on the BSE and NSE in the second half of October. Shareholders will receive one share in the graphite company for every share held in HEG Advanced Materials on the record date.

What is the plan for the graphite business?

The graphite business, meanwhile, plans to expand electrode capacity from 100,000 tonnes in FY26 to 115,000 tonnes by FY29. It has 66 MW of captive thermal power and 13.5 MW of hydro power and holds a 9.98 per cent strategic investment in GrafTech USA.

The demerger also gives the two businesses the ability to make capital-allocation decisions independently and potentially pursue different inorganic growth opportunities.

“The core is funding flexibility. Once the two businesses are demerged, each entity will be able to raise capital independently to fund its own growth,” Jhunjhunwala said.

The post-demerger structure, Jhunjhunwala said, would give each company a “clean platform for future acquisitions and partnerships”.