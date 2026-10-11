NTPC seeks C&I investors for 26% equity in co-generation projects

Power generator NTPC Ltd has invited Expressions of Interest (EoIs) from commercial and industrial (C&I) entities willing to invest 26 per cent equity in co-generation projects.

The initiative aims to explore opportunities for developing co-generation facilities to meet industrial requirements for steam and electricity, alongside integrated power supply solutions based on coal, renewable energy and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

“With industries increasingly focusing on energy security, cost optimisation and sustainability, co-generation offers an opportunity to enhance overall energy efficiency by producing steam and electricity through an integrated system,” the company said.

A co-generation power project simultaneously produces electricity and useful thermal energy, in the form of heat or steam, from a single fuel source. The proposed initiative seeks to address the diverse requirements of industries with reliable, economical and sustainable energy solutions through long-term supply arrangements.

NTPC said the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to expanding its energy solutions portfolio and strengthening partnerships with industries. By leveraging its expertise in power generation and exploring innovative energy supply models, NTPC aims to support industrial growth while contributing to energy efficiency, sustainability and energy transition objectives.

The state-owned firm is India’s largest integrated power utility, with an installed capacity of over 91 gigawatts (GW), with an additional 35 GW under construction. The company has set a target to reach 149 GW of total capacity by 2032, including 60 GW from renewable energy sources.

This target includes a balanced mix of thermal, hydro, solar and wind power plants, ensuring the supply of reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity to the country. Along with power generation, NTPC has ventured into new business areas, including e-mobility, storage, waste-to-energy, nuclear power and green hydrogen solutions.