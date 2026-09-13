Rosemerta eyes 30-35% FY27 growth on tech, mobility solutions push

Rosemerta Group is targeting 30-35 per cent growth in FY27 after closing FY26 with revenue of around ₹1,200-1,250 crore, as it expands beyond its traditional auto-ancillary business into technology-led and mobility solutions.

The group is betting on businesses such as telematics, connected-vehicle platforms, government-service digitisation and road-safety solutions, while also expanding its manufacturing footprint. “We are not a typical auto ancillary,” Karn Nagpal, president of Rosemerta Group, said, highlighting the group’s presence across technology platforms, connectivity management, telematics, government and private services, besides manufacturing.

The company plans to add two diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) plants this year, as it expects the business to nearly double during FY27. It is also shifting one of its main plants to a larger facility in Manesar in the next couple of months. The group currently has around 7-8 plants across businesses, including telematics, high-security registration plates (HSRP), DEF and vehicle recycling.

The DEF and vehicle-recycling businesses, which are relatively new for the group, have emerged as key growth areas. The company said it expects to double its DEF business this year, following a similar pace of growth in the previous year.

Nagpal said the group’s growth is increasingly linked to the shift towards connected and software-enabled vehicles. Rosemerta has been in the telematics business for nearly a decade and supplies connectivity solutions to both the aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers. As connectivity expands beyond electric vehicles to internal-combustion engine vehicles, the company expects demand for telematics and connected-vehicle platforms to increase.

The group has nearly 200,000 electric two-wheelers on its platform, following its recent acquisition. The company expects the rising penetration of electric two-wheelers and the increasing need for connected features and software updates to create further opportunities.

Rosemerta also expects growth from its new road-safety vertical, which includes fire-suppression and fire-alert systems for buses. The company is currently piloting these systems with electric and internal-combustion engine bus manufacturers, while supplies of fire extinguishers for passenger vehicles have already begun.

Nagpal further said the company is betting on the growing adoption of connected vehicles, with connectivity increasingly becoming an integral part of both electric and internal-combustion engine vehicles.

The company closed FY26 with 35-40 per cent growth and a top line of around ₹1,200-1,250 crore, and is now targeting another 30-35 per cent growth in FY27.

Beyond its automotive businesses, Rosemerta has also launched a platform for digitising government services, initially covering services such as registration certificate and driving licence renewals. The platform was piloted with the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) across a few districts before its launch this week, with more services expected to be added based on user response.