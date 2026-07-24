Tata Consumer Q1 profit rises 28% to ₹427 crore as revenue grows 12%

Tata Consumer Products’ consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the parent rose 27.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹426.98 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, supported by higher revenue and improved operating performance.

The consumer-products company had reported profit attributable to owners of ₹334.15 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Sequentially, attributable profit increased 1.9 per cent from ₹419.08 crore in the March quarter.

Group consolidated net profit, including non-controlling interests, rose 28.8 per cent to ₹427.19 crore from ₹331.75 crore. Non-controlling interests accounted for ₹0.21 crore of quarterly profit, compared with a loss of ₹2.40 crore a year earlier.

Revenue rises 11.9%

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 11.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,348.88 crore from ₹4,778.91 crore.

Other income rose 74.7 per cent to ₹71.94 crore, taking total income to ₹5,420.82 crore, up 12.5 per cent from ₹4,820.08 crore.

Total expenses increased 10.9 per cent to ₹4,828.61 crore. Purchase of stock-in-trade rose 23.3 per cent to ₹1,167.40 crore, while other expenses increased 20.4 per cent to ₹1,112.04 crore.

Employee-benefit expenses rose 15.6 per cent to ₹445.81 crore. Finance costs increased 15.8 per cent to ₹39.09 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses grew 10.6 per cent to ₹164.78 crore.

Profit before exceptional items and tax increased 27.2 per cent to ₹592.21 crore from ₹465.42 crore. The company did not report any exceptional item during the quarter.

The consolidated operating margin, as disclosed under Regulation 52, improved to 10.56 per cent from 9.76 per cent. The net profit margin increased to 7.99 per cent from 6.94 per cent.

India business revenue grows 13.3%

Revenue from the India business increased 13.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,540.30 crore from ₹3,125.70 crore.

Its segment result rose 35.7 per cent to ₹393.96 crore from ₹290.29 crore.

The company said operating performance was supported by lower tea costs in India, partly offset by elevated coffee costs in the United States, inflationary pressure on key inputs and higher investments behind brands.

International business revenue grew 17.3 per cent to ₹1,342.80 crore from ₹1,145.20 crore. Its segment result increased 13.4 per cent to ₹175.21 crore.

Total branded-business revenue rose 14.3 per cent to ₹4,883.10 crore, while the segment result increased 28 per cent to ₹569.17 crore.

Non-branded revenue declines 7.1%

Non-branded business revenue declined 7.1 per cent to ₹497.64 crore from ₹535.75 crore.

The segment result fell 24 per cent to ₹49.07 crore from ₹64.52 crore.

The non-branded segment comprises the plantation and extraction businesses for tea, coffee and other produce, while the branded segment includes tea, coffee, water and food products in India and international markets.

The group’s share of losses from associates and joint ventures widened to ₹17.67 crore from ₹14.69 crore. The filing said these figures include an associate operating plantations in northern India, whose business is seasonal.

Profit after tax before the share of associates and joint ventures rose 28.4 per cent to ₹444.86 crore.

Basic earnings per share increased to ₹4.31 from ₹3.38 a year earlier.

Net worth at ₹22,611 crore

Consolidated net worth stood at ₹22,611.24 crore as of June 30, compared with ₹23,188.86 crore at the end of March.

The debt-to-equity ratio increased to 0.14 from 0.12, while the current ratio was unchanged at 1.57.

The interest-service coverage ratio declined to 16.86 from 17.34 a year earlier. Inventory turnover improved to 6.19 times from 5.65 times, while debtors’ turnover declined to 18 times from 20.41 times.