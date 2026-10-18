India's VC funding for startups stays flat at $10.9 billion in 2026 so far

In CY2025, between January and October, startups had raised less equity funding from VCs at $10.2 billion through 1,982 rounds compared to CY2024. Between January and October 15, 2024, the total equity funding raised by startups was pegged at $10.4 billion.

Based on data from Tracxn, the average equity funding raised in each round in 2026 between January and October was much higher at $8.6 million per round. That was significantly higher than in CY2025, when it was $5.1 million, but across many more rounds.

VCs have preferred to bet on a few startups and companies in which a bulk of the money invested is concentrated. Many of the top 10 startups in terms of funds raised, such as AI company Sarvam, Inox Clean Energy and Emergent, raised money in two separate rounds in CY2026 so far. For instance, Sarvam AI raised $255.1 million in Series B funding in January, following it up with another fundraising round of $90.4 million in August.

The top 10 startups in terms of the total size of funds raised between January and October 2026 accounted for nearly 36 per cent of the total VC equity funding raised ($3.92 billion) during this period.

As a result, data available for seven of the top 10 startups, whose valuations have been made public, showed that their combined valuations rose from $9.3 billion in 2025 to $10.3 billion in 2026.

Explaining the near-flat VC investment in startups, Anjan Ray, partner at Navam Capital, which has invested in deeptech companies, said: “Our hypothesis is that VC funding has been relatively flat because their sources of funds — namely family offices, financial institutions and high-net-worth individuals who have invested in the stock market — are staying out as the market remains subdued. Also, less venture capital is going towards consumer tech and finance startups and more towards deeptech, where one needs a longer horizon, perhaps as much as a decade, before exit. Investors are therefore proceeding cautiously as they learn about the deeptech ecosystem and assess potential risks and disruptions.”

The largest deal in CY2026 was undertaken by Bharti Airtel subsidiary Nxtra, its data centre business, which raised $1 billion in a round led by Alpha Wave Global. Mumbai-based Neysa, which helps companies seamlessly implement AI in their operations, raised $600 million in Series B funding led by Blackstone, which helped the startup increase its valuation from $800 million to $1.4 billion after the latest fundraising round.