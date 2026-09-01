Enterprises are struggling to generate real value from artificial intelligence (AI) as the challenges of scale, advantage, trust and adoption are yet to align properly, Wipro Chief Technology Officer Sandhya Arun said.
 
The four levers that encourage enterprises to adopt the technology, according to Arun, are scale (solving real-world problems), advantage (a meaningful step change), trust (a technology one can confidently rely on), and adoption (working within real-world economics).
 
“While AI saves time, is the innovation relevant and solving real problems of human beings?” she said at the Nasscom ER&D Summit in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
 
Enterprise AI adoption has lagged expectations over the last couple of years due to a host of reasons ranging from change management and challenges in orchestrating workflows to massive investments, questions over returns and even high usage of tokens, which have sent AI bills through the roof.