Enterprises are struggling to generate real value from artificial intelligence (AI) as the challenges of scale, advantage, trust and adoption are yet to align properly, Wipro Chief Technology Officer Sandhya Arun said. The four levers that encourage enterprises to adopt the technology, according to Arun, are scale (solving real-world problems), advantage (a meaningful step change), trust (a technology one can confidently rely on), and adoption (working within real-world economics). “While AI saves time, is the innovation relevant and solving real problems of human beings?” she said at the Nasscom ER&D Summit in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Enterprise AI adoption has lagged expectations over the last couple of years due to a host of reasons ranging from change management and challenges in orchestrating workflows to massive investments, questions over returns and even high usage of tokens, which have sent AI bills through the roof.

Also, many proofs of concept (PoCs) show promise in laboratories only to fail while working in real-world environments. Some estimates suggest less than 10 per cent of PoCs are able to scale up.

That has prompted large language model (LLM) providers to take it upon themselves to ensure their products are embedded across workflows, which will not only generate quicker realisation of revenue but also justify the billions of dollars they have been spending to refine their flagship products.

Cognizant Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar said the big gap between what artificial intelligence (AI) can do in enterprises and a company’s AI adoption rate is due to the high token consumption that has happened over the last few years without linking it to the RoI.

At the same time, the fear in human minds about AI is also real. “AI needs to solve real-world problems and gain the trust of users. Is the innovation relevant or will AI make me dispensable rather than helping me is the question that's in everybody's mind,” Arun added.

She gave the example of women working in households or other places with a camera strapped to their heads, which records their physical movements, which are in turn used to train robots. Such activities may be innovative but always raise the question of job displacement.

“Is it really a worthy pursuit and what are its advantages? Also, where is the trust and consent in this is something that needs to be looked into.”