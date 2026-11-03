Competing with customers unwise: Adani Airports CEO rules out airline foray

Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL) Chief Executive Officer Arun Bansal on Tuesday ruled out the group's entry into the airline business, saying competing with its own customers would not be a sound business strategy.

"Never a good strategy to compete with your customers," Bansal said, responding to a question at Aviation India and South Asia 2026 conference in the national capital on whether the group planned to enter the airline business, PTI reported.

Bansal said the company was focused on expanding its airport operations, with significant opportunities arising from the growth of India's aviation market. He added that in this context, AAHL and Adani Group should be segregated. There were reports that the Adani Group is keen to get into the airline business. The group, however, denied such reports. He said AAHL will participate in the privatisation process for airports.

The group currently handles around 100 million passengers annually across its airport network and expects the number to reach 300 million over the next decade, he said. Bansal said work is on to increase airside capacity at the Mumbai airport and that the renovation of Terminal 1 expected to be completed in early 2030, PTI reported.

Adani Airport Holdings operates eight airports, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru, as well as Navi Mumbai International Airport. The group has positioned airport infrastructure expansion as a key part of its aviation business.