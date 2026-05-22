Computer maker Lenovo India revenue grows 23% to Rs 37,400 crore in FY26

Computer maker Lenovo India has reported a 23 per cent growth in revenue for the financial year 2025-2026, driven by demand in the enterprise segment, a top company official said on Friday.

While the company did not disclose actual numbers, Lenovo India's annual revenue is estimated at around $4.18 billion, or around Rs 37,411 crore, for FY26, compared to $3.4 billion, or nearly Rs 28,560 crore, in FY25.

Lenovo India VP and Managing Director, Shailendra Katyal, said the company has recorded a 34 per cent year-on-year growth in the March 2026 quarter.

"FY2025-26 has been a strong year for Lenovo India, with our full-year revenue growing 23 per cent year-on-year and Q4FY26 revenue growth at 34 per cent year-on-year, despite a complex external environment. We continued to strengthen our market share across our business groups, with strong growth and demand seen in enterprise solutions," he said.

The strong financial performance in India was driven by the company's innovation, hybrid AI strategy, and the resilience and agility of its global supply chain, according to Katyal.

"We are well-positioned to lead in the AI democratisation era with our focus across Personal AI, Enterprise AI, Services and Solutions. As AI adoption moves from experimentation to measurable business outcomes, our focus remains on helping customers turn AI into real business value with greater speed, flexibility and impact," Katyal said.

Lenovo's global revenue during the quarter under review grew by 27 per cent to $21.58 billion from $16.98 billion a year ago.

For the fiscal year 2026, Lenovo's global revenue grew by 20 per cent to $83 billion from $69 billion in FY25.

"All business groups achieved solid double-digit year-on-year revenue growth, with a notable record full-year performance from the Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) with revenue of $19.2 billion, full-year profitability, and $142 million year-on-year improvement in operating profit," Lenovo said in a statement.

The company's AI-related revenue doubled year-on-year, accounting for 33 per cent of Group revenue in the full year, the statement said.

Lenovo said it maintained a significant profit lead over the competition in the personal computer segment, with shipment growth outpacing the market by nearly 6 percentage points.

"In addition, it was the only company among the top five global vendors to deliver consecutive positive year-on-year shipment growth during the past 10 quarters," the statement said.

According to Lenovo, its global PC market share reached a fourth quarter high at 24.4 per cent, retaining the top position, with the gap between the top and second player in the industry widening to the largest in 15 years.

"Premium PC shipment mix reached 50 per cent in the fourth quarter, with shipments up 29 per cent year-on-year, reflecting strong execution in higher-value segments," the statement added.