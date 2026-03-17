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Home / Companies / News / Concor cuts storage charges to ease exporter woes amid West Asia crisis

Concor cuts storage charges to ease exporter woes amid West Asia crisis

Customs allows foreign liquid bulk cargo to be stored at Indian ports

Container Corporation of India (Concor)

Concor will also arrange to provide domestic containers for cargo storage at reasonable charges if the trade requires it.

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 10:02 PM IST

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Public-sector undertaking (PSU) Container Corporation of India has slashed several of its charges for export-laden containers stuck at the company’s inland container depots (ICDs).
 
Central government departments and enterprises are instructed to provide relief during the West Asia crisis. 
The PSU announced the provisions “in order to mitigate the hardship being faced by the EXIM community”, according to a trade notice by the company dated Monday. This includes a dies non, a period of absence, of 30 days to be provided for factory-stuffed export-laden containers, in addition to the existing free time of storage – this period will encompass the month of March. 
 
For reefer export-laden containers, referring to refrigerated cargo such as perishable goods, a 30 per cent discount in the existing plug-in charges will be applicable during the above dies non period.
 
“In case of factory-stuffed containers with export cargo received in our ICD and is taken back by the exporter to its factory within 30 days of gate-in, no TSC will be levied during the aforesaid period. Such containers will also be exempted from the levy of additional charges, Terminal Infrastructure Charges (TIC) and Equipment Imbalance Charges (EIC),” the notice said.

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The company also announced a 5 per cent rail freight discount for containers heading back to original locations after being stuck at ICDs. There will also be no additional charges, equipment imbalance charges, or terminal infrastructure charges on transporting these containers from the ports to ICDs.
 
Concor will also arrange to provide domestic containers for cargo storage at reasonable charges if the trade requires it.
 
Moreover, the government has allowed storage of foreign breakbulk cargo which was bound for West Asia at Indian facilities, a move that industry executives say will help establish India as a transshipment hub and bring revenues to the bulk cargo storage sector.
 
According to a finance ministry circular on Tuesday, in case of vessels carrying liquid bulk-break cargo, destined for foreign ports compelled to divert to an Indian port due to maritime security concerns, disruption of international shipping routes, or other logistical exigencies, “the jurisdictional Principal Commissioner or Commissioner of Customs may permit temporary unloading and storage of such cargo within a Customs area and Customs-approved bonded warehouses or bonded tank facilities, for the limited purpose of onward international transshipment or re-export.”
 
 This relaxation will be applicable until March 31, the notification said.

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Topics : Concor West Asia exporters

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 10:02 PM IST

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