Constl secures $90 mn project financing led by NaBFID for fibre expansion

Constl, a digital infrastructure subsidiary of Space World Group, has secured about $90 million in long-term project financing from a consortium of lenders led by the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID).

The company said the financing will support the rollout of greenfield fibre networks across emerging artificial intelligence (AI) corridors in India, as well as investments in next-generation network technologies.

The infrastructure is aimed at meeting growing connectivity requirements from hyperscalers, AI infrastructure providers, and cloud service providers.

The company also plans to strengthen its ability to provide high-speed, low-latency connectivity.

Ankit Goel, chairman and founder of Space World Group and founder of Constl, said the emergence of new data centre hubs and the evolution of India's AI ecosystem were increasing the need for network infrastructure.

“As India’s AI ecosystem evolves and new data centre hubs emerge, the need for resilient, low-latency and future-ready networks has never been greater,” Goel said in a statement.

He added that the financing would help the company accelerate the deployment of greenfield fibre infrastructure and continue investments in next-generation network technologies.

AI infrastructure will require significant capital deployment: NaBFID

NaBFID said the expansion of AI corridors, hyperscale data centres and digital connectivity networks would require significant investment.

“The development of AI infrastructure, including AI corridors, hyperscale data centres and digital connectivity networks, will require significant capital deployment,” said Samuel Joseph Jebaraj, deputy managing director, NaBFID, in the media statement.

He said NaBFID aims to provide infrastructure financing solutions to support the growth and expansion of these emerging sectors.

Financing to strengthen digital infrastructure ecosystem

NaBFID said its sectoral expertise and ability to appraise and lead complex infrastructure transactions would help it support emerging infrastructure projects, including AI, data centres and related digital infrastructure.

“Our financing support to Constl marks a significant step towards enabling the development of this ecosystem,” said Sharad Agarwal, head (Lending & Project Finance), NaBFID.

The financing will support Constl's plans to expand its pan-India high-speed connectivity network and strengthen its digital infrastructure capabilities for customers across the AI, cloud, data centre, telecom and digital services ecosystem.

Cadmus Capital served as the sole financial advisor to Space World in connection with the financing transaction.