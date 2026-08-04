Tuesday, August 04, 2026 | 09:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsNykaa Q1 ResultsBharti Airtel Q1 ResultsManipal Health IPO GMPQ1 Results TodayDelhi Traffic advisoryRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Delhi Lakshmi YojanaGold Price Today
Home / Companies / News / Consumption slows, medium- to long-term growth story intact: Nestle India

Consumption slows, medium- to long-term growth story intact: Nestle India

Company cites food inflation and geopolitical disruptions as near-term headwinds but says rural reach, premiumisation and e-commerce will continue to support long-term growth.

Nestle

Nestle India's share price closed at ₹1,490.10 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (Photo: Reuters)

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nestle India said consumption for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) is witnessing a slowdown. However, the medium to long-term growth story for the company is intact, it said. 
 
At its investor meet Manish Tiwary, chairman and managing director of Nestle India said, “The fact is we are seeing a little bit of slowdown in market growth, as reported by Nielsen (Nielsen IQ). Also, there is a little bit of impact on food inflation.” 
 
While these are headwinds and inflation would be a concern, Tiwary said that the company will be able to handle these short-term blips. He expressed confidence in Nestle India’s journey in terms of penetration, rural consumer and premiumisation. 
 
 
He added that concerns remain due to the disruptions in energy, packaging, oil and shipping and currency volatility, given the on-going geopolitical situation. 
 
“The team has the resilience to work around and address some of these challenges while continuing to delight our consumers in India. And therefore, the growth journey continues,” he said. India offers one of the most compelling long-term consumption stories, he added. 

Also Read

marico logo

Marico Q1 profit rises 25% on strong volume growth, higher revenue

Sanjiv Puri, CMD, ITC

FMCG demand has improved across rural and urban markets: ITC CMD

Manish Tiwary, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India

Nestle India's 48% profit jump in Q1 reflects robust consumption

Nestle India share price today

Nestle India surges 4%, hits new high post Q1; PAT up 48% on robust sales

Nestle, Nestle India

Nestle India Q1 result: Net profit jumps 48% to ₹958.68 cr, revenue up 25%

 
While the company is focused on increasing its rural reach, he pointed out to investors that ecommerce is a growth channel and is growing ahead of the overall market. 
 
“The growth in the premium part of the portfolio has moved from 11 to 14 per cent. More importantly, the growth in this part of the portfolio is well ahead of our overall growth. So the premium part is growing by close to 500 bps (basis points) ahead of overall growth,” Tiwary said in an analyst call. 
 
Rural reach has been more resilient than urban, the chairman said. 
 
“We have a lot of packs which work at ₹5-10, you know all the relevant price points,” he added. 
 
Nestle India’s share price closed at ₹1,492.00  apiece on BSE on Tuesday. 
 

More From This Section

Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems upbeat on banking, insurance to drive growth: CEO

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T secures 'ultra-mega' order worth over ₹15,000 crore from ADNOC

Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX

PVR INOX charts no-frills expansion into smaller towns with SMART Cinemaspremium

DLF, DLF City

DLF confident of meeting ₹20K cr FY27 pre-sales target despite weak Q1

Aditya Birla Health Insurance

Aditya Birla Health bets on young adults to drive health insurance growth

Topics : Nestle India FMCG consumption

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:25 PM IST