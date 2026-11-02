Corning to expand optical fibre manufacturing in India amid AI demand

Corning Inc, the New York-headquartered optical fibre maker better known for making Gorilla Glass for smart devices, intends to expand its optical fibre manufacturing capacity in India to cater to growing demand from AI data centres. With its second manufacturing facility in Pune ready to cater to global clients, more than a decade after it set up the first one in the southern city, Corning is preparing to add an adjacent facility.

“The newer capacity that we are going to lay the foundation tomorrow is much larger. The additional capacity is expected to come online in 2027,” said Sudhir Pillai, managing director and president, India, Middle East and Africa, in an interaction.

The second facility will make optical connectivity products for data centre and telecommunications network applications, which will complement the 2012 facility that makes optical fibre. The company did not share details of the investments it has made or plans to make, or the production capacity of the facilities.

“The demand has been growing substantially over the last two years for the fibre, both because of telecom and because of the AI data centres that are coming up in India, and we believe this will at least continue for the next few years,” Pillai said.

Terming India an important growth market, Pillai said demand for fibre from telcos was sustaining, while demand from data centres, and increasingly AI data centres, was rising at a much faster clip.

“We are now one of the fastest-growing regions because our customers are now shifting their manufacturing across India. And traditionally, our approach has always been to follow the customer. We are seeing mobile OEMs manufacturing in India. We are seeing pharma companies asking for more glass, and hence we see a lot of growth happening for us in India,” the top executive said.

Corning has inked partnerships with Meta, Amazon and Nvidia for manufacturing optical fibre, cable and connectivity solutions in the US, which will be used to build data centres, including AI-native data centres.

Pillai said the company was open to setting up a facility for making display glass panels for televisions, but on the precondition that television panel fabrication facilities be set up first. “As and when India comes up with display fabrication, you will see the big announcements by Corning. Our ears are on the ground and we keep working with the ecosystem partners, with the government, to see what's happening in display, because we would like to partner as and when display manufacturing happens in India,” he added.

Corning will begin producing cover glass or screen protectors for smartphones in India through a joint venture with local player Optiemus, for domestic use as well as exports, depending on the device manufacturers. When asked whether this would encourage the company to explore Gorilla Glass manufacturing, Pillai said the decision would depend on price economics, scale and the ecosystem developing in the country. “We would love to reverse integrate as and when the economies or the scales become right, or as and when the market matures, we would like to do that because these are all very capex-intensive,” he added.

The company also makes glass used in pharmaceutical vials and vaccines, and ceramic substrates and filters that are used to filter air in internal combustion engines. Pillai added that the company was in discussions with automakers to bring in BS7-compliant products ahead of their mandatory installation as directed by the government. “As and when the regulations happen, the BS7 vehicles have to start coming out in the market, we have to start supplying those BS7 products at least eight months in advance,” he added.

Corning recently shared its plan to grow sales to an annualised run rate of $20 billion by the end of 2026, $30 billion by the end of 2028 and $40 billion by the end of 2030, while growing earnings faster than sales and delivering significantly higher returns on invested capital and substantially more free cash flow.