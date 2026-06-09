Coromandel, Samunnati partner to improve agri-input access for FPOs

Coromandel International, one of India's leading agri-solutions providers, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Samunnati Agri Value Chain Solutions, an agri-ecosystem platform.

The collaboration will enable the supply, promotion and distribution of agri-inputs to farmer producer organisations (FPOs) across India. The partnership aims to strengthen market access and improve the availability of high-quality agri-inputs from Coromandel by leveraging Samunnati's extensive FPO network and Coromandel's expertise in crop nutrition, crop protection and agri services.

The partnership will also explore customised marketing support initiatives, product demonstrations and technology-adoption programmes to support sustainable agricultural growth. In addition, Samunnati Finance Private Ltd may provide financial assistance to eligible FPOs and agri-ecosystem participants for the procurement of Coromandel products, subject to separate arrangements and regulatory requirements.

Narayanan Vellayan, executive director, crop nutrition, Coromandel, said: "This partnership with Samunnati aligns with our commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable agri-solutions to farmers across India. By combining Coromandel's strong product portfolio and field expertise with Samunnati's deep engagement with FPOs and agri value-chain participants, we aim to improve access to quality inputs and support the growth of a more resilient and efficient agri ecosystem."

Suresh Rajagopalan, executive director, Samunnati, said: "At Samunnati, we are committed to enabling collective prosperity across the agri ecosystem. Our collaboration with Coromandel will help strengthen last-mile access to quality agri-inputs, promote sustainable farming practices and create greater value for FPOs, village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs) and farmers through integrated market-linkage and financial-inclusion solutions."

The MoU was signed by Madhab Adhikari, executive vice-president and business head (fertiliser, SSP and nano), Coromandel, and Rajagopalan in the presence of other senior officials of Coromandel and Samunnati.