Corporate order flows sharply down amid West Asia conflict: CMIE

There was ₹39,100 crore worth of new orders in the month of May, according to a Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) analysis. This marked an 8 per cent decline from April, which had seen orders worth ₹42,500 crore. It also marked a 46 per cent decline from the ₹68,000 crore worth of orders seen in May 2025, said a note authored by Arav Patel. This the lowest in 13 months.

“Slowdown in project awards has impacted the order book of road developers in recent quarters,” said Kinjal Shah, senior vice president and co-group head, corporate ratings at Icra.

A clearer picture of demand will likely emerge over the next month, with greater clarity on the US-Iran deal and the progress of the monsoons, according to Shah. Below-normal monsoon expectations pose downside risks to demand across rural-linked segments such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), two-wheelers, tractors, and agrochemicals. While stable income trends are likely to support urban consumption to some extent, the overall demand environment is expected to remain challenging due to inflationary pressure amid a surge in crude oil prices and rupee depreciation, constraining volume growth in consumption-oriented sectors, she said.

Demand had begun to improve after the government cut goods and services tax (GST) rates in September 2025. Seasonally adjusted capacity utilisation showed an uptick of 60 basis points (bps) to 75.5 per cent, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) quarterly “Order Books, Inventories, and Capacity Utilisation Survey (OBICUS)” released with a lag in April 2026.

But the subsequent geopolitical tensions over the Iran war raised costs for companies and consumers, and impacted economic activity, though India remained relatively resilient. “… India’s GDP (gross domestic product) growth was recorded at 7.8 per cent Y-o-Y in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 Q4FY26 (the fourth quarter of financial year 2025-26), which was above consensus expectations,” said a June 11 market review note from HDFC Mutual Fund.

Much of the May order flow came from high-value projects, such as GHV Infra Projects’ ₹7,000 crore contract to build a tyre-manufacturing plant in Cameroon. Others included road orders for HG Infra Engineering, and defence orders for Bharat Electronics, said CMIE.

Lower demand and capacity utilisation can have an impact on private investment. New project announcements dropped 45.44 per cent in Q4FY26, according to the data.