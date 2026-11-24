Bengaluru-based deep-tech startup Cosine Robots, which develops high-performance actuators and advanced motion systems for robotics, has raised ₹22.36 crore in a funding round led by deep-tech venture capital firm Avaana Capital. WEH Ventures and angel investors also participated in the round.

Robotics is entering a new era of commercial scale. According to the International Federation of Robotics, a record 603,307 industrial robots were installed globally in 2025, an 11 per cent increase year-on-year (YoY). As robots take on increasingly complex tasks, their real-world performance depends on a fundamental capability: precise, reliable and affordable movement. At the heart of every robotic joint is an actuator — the critical interface between software intelligence and physical motion. Its precision, torque, durability and cost shape what a robot can achieve and whether it can be deployed economically at scale.

Founded by Kiran Mathew Koshy and Delip Thomas, Cosine is engineering this foundational motion layer for the next generation of robots — from India, for the world. Its integrated servo actuators combine precision motors, gearboxes, sensors, electronics and proprietary control software into a single, high-performance system. By owning the entire technology stack, Cosine is able to optimise precision, reliability, torque response and cost together, addressing one of the biggest barriers to making advanced robotics commercially viable at scale.

“Our goal is to make high-quality robotics more accessible. This funding will help us strengthen our research and development and establish production capabilities for actuators designed and built by our team,” said Kiran Mathew Koshy, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Cosine Robots.

At the heart of Cosine’s differentiation is intelligence built directly into the robotic joint. Its proprietary control architecture combines dual-position sensing with an advanced 25 kHz control loop, executing 25,000 updates per second. This enables highly responsive, precise control over movement and torque, with the potential to deliver greater stability, smoother motion and improved operational safety.

“The next generation of robotics will be defined by how intelligently machines move. Cosine is building that intelligence directly into the joint, combining precision mechanics, proprietary controls and manufacturing expertise to deliver high-performance motion at competitive cost,” said Vikas Verma, partner, Avaana Capital. “Kiran and Delip are tackling one of robotics’ most fundamental engineering challenges, with the potential to establish India as a global hub for critical robotics technologies.”

Deepak Gupta, managing partner, WEH Ventures, said robotics is moving apace globally and he believes solving for critical components such as actuators is key to the realisation of performant systems.

“A high capability merchant actuator company will propel the Indian and global eco-system forward and Kiran and Delip are the right folks to build this,” said Gupta.

Cosine is extending this innovation into a common motion architecture for the next generation of robots. Its modular family of cycloidal and planetary actuators is designed to address different torque requirements, from industrial robotic arms and collaborative robots to quadrupeds and humanoids. This gives robot manufacturers a versatile, customisable foundation for developing increasingly sophisticated machines.

The next step is turning engineering precision into manufacturing scale. The funding will be used to scale Cosine’s new research and development (R&D) and production facility that will integrate precision machining, assembly, calibration and endurance testing, supported by an expanding multidisciplinary engineering team. By combining proprietary technology, intelligent controls and indigenous manufacturing capabilities, Cosine aims to offer global robot manufacturers an independent, high-performance and cost-competitive alternative to established suppliers — positioning India as a source of the critical motion technologies powering the next generation of intelligent machines.