Covering 'missing middle' can fix India's insurance gap: Sangita Reddy

India still spends only around 2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) on public healthcare. What should be the top policy priorities over the next five years?

India has delivered big healthcare gains despite modest public spending, but expenditure must rise to at least 2.5 per cent of GDP.

The first priority is primary and preventive healthcare. The benefits may take three to five years to materialise, but they can substantially reduce the disease burden. The second is infrastructure. While India’s bed-to-population ratio remains inadequate, expanding capacity must go hand in hand with preventive healthcare, yoga, and the appropriate integration of traditional systems to improve productivity. The third is universal financial protection, especially for the “missing middle”, which is neither covered by government schemes nor adequately insured. The government could partially subsidise insurance for this segment, leveraging India's cost-effective private healthcare system while reducing out-of-pocket expenditure.

We also need an infrastructure fund to encourage private hospitals, broader insurance coverage, standardised products, faster claim settlement, and a review of the goods and services tax (GST). Although healthcare services are GST-exempt, hospitals pay GST on input services such as housekeeping, security, and rentals. These costs are ultimately passed on to patients.

A connected digital health ecosystem, including interoperable health records and the National Health Claims Exchange, can speed up claims, improve coordination between hospitals and insurers, and eliminate delays in patient discharge caused by pending insurance approvals.

Finally, India must invest more in healthcare research, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and innovation through a dedicated policy framework or targeted funding.

Should India move towards a predominantly tax-funded healthcare system or adopt a mixed model with a greater role for private hospitals?

A purely tax-funded system has limitations, as seen in the waiting lists and fiscal pressures faced by systems such as the UK’s National Health Service. India should instead leverage the efficiency of private healthcare through well-designed PPPs.

PPPs should become central to the Viksit Bharat vision, with private capital supporting primary, secondary, and tertiary care, particularly in underserved regions. They must be commercially viable for both governments and private providers.

Existing public hospitals also offer significant opportunities. Rather than building entirely new hospitals, brownfield expansion can create centres of excellence in cardiology, oncology, and other specialties within existing district hospitals, improving both access and efficiency.

What reforms are required to improve insurance coverage and prevent delays in claim settlement?

The immediate priority is to streamline claims. India has built a world-class digital payments stack; it now needs a health stack capable of processing claims far more efficiently so that hospitals are not left vulnerable to delayed payments.

Life insurers should play a much larger role because healthcare is a long-term proposition. They have a natural incentive to keep policyholders healthy. Funding a ₹2,000 mammogram that detects breast cancer early is far more efficient than paying for late-stage treatment.

India should encourage three- to five-year health insurance policies with preventive healthcare built into the product. Insurance should reward healthy behaviour, not merely pay after illness. For example, diabetic patients who maintain good HbA1c levels substantially reduce their long-term risk of kidney, heart, and other complications. Insurance products should incentivise such behaviour through preventive screening and monitoring.

Does India need a dedicated regulatory framework for artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare?

Yes. India needs a specialised institutional mechanism to evaluate healthcare AI because existing approval processes are too slow. Clinical expertise must remain central to regulation so that useful technologies can be evaluated rigorously and adopted faster without compromising patient safety.

India has emerged as a major destination for medical value travel. What more should the government do to make India a global healthcare hub?

Healthcare is not merely a Budget expenditure but an economic driver that improves productivity, creates jobs, and earns foreign exchange. The global medical value travel market is estimated at $170-200 billion, but India accounts for only about $13 billion, or roughly 5 per cent, leaving room for growth.

The government should build on its Heal in India initiative by creating a National Medical Value Travel Mission that brings together the ministries of health, external affairs, tourism, civil aviation, home affairs, and Ayush under a common strategy. Medical value travel is not just about hospitals; it also involves medical diplomacy, connectivity, visas, tourism, and the overall patient experience.