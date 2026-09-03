Cradlewise raises $12 million in Series A round led by 3one4 Capital

Artificial intelligence (AI)-first health and wellness startup Cradlewise, which focuses on infant and child sleep, has raised $12 million in a Series A funding round led by 3one4 Capital and Prudent Investment Management.

The company plans to use the capital for growth, channel expansion, product research and development, and geographic expansion. Over the next phase, it also aims to expand access through a broader set of online, retail, partnership, and international channels.

To date, Cradlewise has raised a total of $26 million, backed by Sean O’Sullivan Ventures, Footwork VC, Charles River Ventures, 3one4 Capital, and Prudent Investment Management.

Founded in 2019 by Radhika Patil and Bharath Patil, Cradlewise developed AI-enabled cribs that combine sensing, learning, and soothing in a closed-loop system, using multi-sensor data on movement, sound, sleep state, and context to predict and intervene before a baby fully wakes.

According to the founders, the technology is backed by patents covering its hardware and sensing systems, while over 75 million hours of sleep data continuously improve detection, prediction, and personalisation. Its integrated manufacturing facility in Pune can produce, test, and pack thousands of cribs each month.

The company is also investing in a broader child sleep roadmap. The next set of initiatives will take the company beyond the crib with software-led sleep routines, related child sleep hardware, lower-priced entry points, and reusable sensing and electronics modules that can shorten future product development cycles. The roadmap is designed to extend relevance from the 0-24-month infant window into later childhood while staying focused on the same parent problem.

Radix Capital Advisors, led by Abhishek Taparia, has been Cradlewise’s investment banking advisor through this round of funding.