Cred revamps Kuvera app to deepen wealth-tech play, targets investors

The Bengaluru-based company said that Kuvera was designed for affluent investors with ‘meaningful portfolios’, and the app was aimed at improving discipline, decision-making, asset allocation, and performance over a longer period of time.

Kuvera is rolling out a feature called Surplus that will invest capital into a set of liquid funds managed by AMCs (asset management companies).

These include DSP Asset Managers, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, and HDFC Asset Management Company.

At present, the feature is invite-only, with a minimum investment threshold of Rs 1 lakh.

“Most wealth apps are less incentivised to be completely truthful to you, because if they were, you probably would not transact as much… Our principle has always been to create products that foster financial progress for the trustworthy and creditworthy. Some of these products may not always result in immediate monetisation potential…” Cred founder Kunal Shah said at a press briefing.

Cred had acquired Kuvera in a mix of cash-and-stock deal in 2024, making its entry into the wealth management space.

Founders Gaurav Rastogi and Neelabh Sanyal started the app in 2017.

It claims to have Rs 33,000 crore of assets under management (AUM) on the platform.

“Wealth is a domain we approach with a simple trust. Many choices we have made may not be revenue-first, but we believe that in the long run, if you have the trust of people and they believe you are doing the right thing for them, money should follow,” Shah added.

The company said that the average monthly SIP on Kuvera was twice the industry average, adding that ‘its investors hold the highest average portfolio value among digital platforms’.

Shah noted that the app continues to operate separately from the Cred platform, suggesting it could be integrated into the main app as it scales.