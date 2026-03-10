CreditAccess Grameen to scale overseas borrowings to $400 mn a year

Microfinance lender CreditAccess Grameen Ltd plans to increase its international borrowings to $400 million per annum in the next two to three years, up from the current level of $300 million. This move is part of plans to diversify the resource pool and support the target of growing the asset book to Rs 50,000 crore by December 2028. At present, most of its overseas funding comes through external commercial borrowings (ECBs).

This week CreditAccess, a non-banking financial company–microfinance institution (NBFC-MFI), signed a syndicated social loan facility of $75 million, qualifying as an ECB under the automatic route of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). HSBC acted as sole mandated lead arranger for the fund raise and secured participations from HSBC (GIFT City), Doha Bank, State Bank (Mauritius), Bank of China, and National Development Bank Plc (Sri Lanka).

Nilesh Dalvi, chief financial officer, CreditAccess Grameen, told Business Standard, “We should be raising around $400 million of foreign funds every year. Some of it will also go for the repayment of our past loans and some of it will go for obviously the business growth.”

The overseas borrowing in the current financial year (FY26) will be around $300 million. This would mean the company’s borrowing requirements in FY2025-26 through foreign sources will be over 15 per cent.

The outstanding foreign borrowings will be around $600-650 million by the end of this financial year (March 2026). The share of foreign borrowings has increased from nine per cent five years ago to 24 per cent now, Dalvi said.

It would gradually move up to 30 to 35 per cent over the next two to three years. The share will go up because these are longer loans, so they do not get repaid quickly. They keep adding up to the overall borrowings.

The foreign currency borrowings with a tenure of three–five years significantly enhance our asset-liability management (ALM) profile and liquidity position. This helps NBFC-MFI in managing ALM, as the maximum tenure of loans in the microfinance business is three years.

The MFI was also in talks with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), a Manila-based multilateral development bank, for sourcing loans directly. “ADB is already one of our investors at the Holdco and even they have been funding us through the guarantee route till now,” Dalvi said.