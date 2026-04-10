CRISIL upgrades Shriram Finance to AAA, Sammaan Capital to AA+ rating

CRISIL has upgraded the long-term debt ratings of Shriram Finance and Sammaan Capital. The rating of Shriram Finance has been upgraded to AAA from AA+ following the completion of the MUFG deal. Sammaan Capital has also been upgraded to AA+, citing strategic importance to and strong support from the IHC Group, along with sustained strong capitalisation and robust buffers.

For Shriram Finance, the upgrade was largely expected, with management indicating that non-convertible debenture rates could decline by 30–40 basis points and the overall cost of funds may fall by up to 100 basis points over two years. The cost of funds for the company is currently about 140 basis points higher than AAA-rated peers, indicating scope for reduction.

The company reported a return on assets of 3.1 per cent for the nine months of FY26, in line with expectations. While there is room for improvement in margins and return ratios over a two-year period, this will depend on the extent to which benefits are passed on to customers and any shift towards lower-risk, lower-yield segments to drive loan growth.

The rating actions highlight improved credit profiles, though movement in funding costs and margins will be key factors to watch.

Sammaan Capital was upgraded to AA+/Stable, citing strategic importance to and strong support from the IHC Group, along with sustained strong capitalisation and robust buffers. The upgrade follows the acquisition of a controlling stake by IHC through Avenir Investment RSC Ltd, making it the promoter.

The company said this is its first domestic rating upgrade in nearly a decade, reflecting an improved capital position and financial profile.

"We are pleased to inform that this is the first rating upgrade accorded by a domestic rating agency in nearly a decade. The upgrade reflects, inter alia, the positive impact of the strategic investment by IHC and the consequent strengthening of the Company’s capital position and overall financial profile. This rating action marks the commencement of an upward rating trajectory for the Company," the company said in an exchange filing.

Shares of Sammaan Capital closed 1.2 per cent higher at ₹156.05 per share. Shriram Finance’s shares closed 3 per cent higher at ₹1,027.15 per share.