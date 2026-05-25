Crisil upgrades Vodafone Idea credit rating to (A-/ stable) on bank debt

Crisil Ratings on Monday assigned an A-/Stable rating to Aditya Birla Group (ABG)-backed Vodafone Idea’s proposed fund raise through banks amounting to ₹35,000 crore, the agency said in a statement. India’s third-largest carrier has been seeking to raise funds through an SBI-led consortium of banks, including public sector, Indian private and foreign banks, for a long-term bank loan facility of ₹25,000 crore and a non-fund-based limit of ₹10,000 crore, which would work as a rolling line of credit facility.

“The ratings factor in the strategic importance of VIL (Vodafone Idea Limited) for the ABG group and the financial, operational and managerial support to be provided by the group to VIL. ABG sees VIL as a strategically important entity and the recent appointment of Mr Kumar Mangalam Birla as VIL’s chairman highlights strong management control of the group. ABG has articulated strong support to ensure timely debt servicing and continuity of operations of VIL,” Crisil said, explaining the rationale behind its upgrade.

“In the past, the group has supported VIL during periods of stress by ensuring timely debt servicing and creditor payments from VIL through equity infusions and other financing. In addition to the sizeable past investments, with anticipated turnaround in operations leading to improved cash flows, the group expects significant long-term economic benefit from VIL. The recent announcement of the group committing subscription of share warrants aggregating to ₹4,730 crore underscores the commitment of the group,” Crisil’s statement added.

The company has incurred capex of around ₹18,000 crore cumulatively in FY25 and FY26, funded largely through equity proceeds, which has led to an increase in its 4G network coverage from around 77 per cent in March 2024 to nearly 86 per cent in March 2026, leading to an arrest in the decline in subscriber base from a quarterly run rate of around 4 million to around 0.1 million in the last quarter of FY26. The investments should reduce churn and raise the number of high-value customers staying with the service provider. Its subscriber market share stood at 15.68 per cent as of March 2026.

“For the planned capex of ₹45,000 crore over FY27 to FY29, the debt funding tie-ups are at advanced stages,” Crisil added. “With expected improvement in business, resolution of AGR dues, along with the presence of ABG and its financial flexibility, the company is expected to tie up finance on competitive terms,” it added.

The capex should increase operating revenues, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and rentals (EBITDAR), and hence higher cash-flow generation. The ratings agency noted that the carrier’s financial profile remains weak primarily due to elevated spectrum liabilities of around ₹1.2 trillion and upcoming spectrum liabilities remain high, with scheduled payments of ₹15,310 crore in FY28 and ₹26,937 crore in FY29.

“In case of delay in expected ramp-up in subscriber base or ARPU, the company may see a cash-flow mismatch. In such a situation, VIL may prioritise external debt repayment in line with the past trend and modularity of capex provides flexibility,” it added.

VIL has raised equity of around ₹26,000 crore since March 2024, including ₹18,000 crore through a follow-on public offering (FPO) and the balance via promoter contribution and conversion of vendors’ dues to equity. Crisil Ratings also took note of the recent announcement on resolution of AGR dues by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The liabilities pertaining to AGR have reduced to ₹64,046 crore from ₹87,695 crore, with minimal repayments till FY35. This should ease pressure on the cash-flow position over the near to medium term.