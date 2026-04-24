CropLife India seeks 5-year data protection in Pesticides Management Bill

Even as Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday that laws related to seeds and pesticides are nearly ready and likely to be tabled in the next Parliament session for passage, CropLife India — which represents nearly 70 per cent of the domestic pesticide industry — has urged the government to include a five-year regulatory data protection provision in the draft Pesticides Management Bill (PMB).

The organisation warned that its absence discourages companies from introducing newer and safer crop protection technologies in India.

Addressing reporters on Friday, CropLife India Chairman Ankur Aggarwal said that under the current framework — still anchored in the Insecticides Act, 1968 — there is no protection for the extensive safety, efficacy, residue, and environmental data a company must generate before registering a new pesticide.

"In the absence of regulatory data protection (RDP), innovators are unable to recover their investments. Farmers, in turn, continue to depend on older and generic molecules, many of which are more hazardous and less effective against evolving pest resistance," he said.

The association submitted formal recommendations to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on the draft Bill, proposing a time-bound framework of five years from the first registration.

The proposal would cover both patented new molecules and off-patent ones where a company has independently generated fresh registration data.

Indian agriculture loses between 10 and 35 per cent of annual crop output to pests and diseases — translating to over ₹2 lakh crore in economic damage each year.

Of the 338 molecules currently registered in India, a large share were introduced three to four decades ago. Meanwhile, China offers six years of data protection after first registration, while the EU, Brazil, and the United States each provide 10 years.

Aggarwal said newer chemistries are more targeted, require lower doses, and are better suited to mounting challenges — erratic pest pressures, growing resistance, and tightening residue requirements in key export markets such as the EU and the UK.

Industry bodies in Assam have already flagged that nearly 40 million kilograms of premium tea exports face exposure to stricter European residue norms.

The Satwant Reddy Committee (2007) recommended three years of data exclusivity to honour India’s TRIPS obligations, and the Dalwai Committee on Doubling Farmers' Income (2018) endorsed regulatory data protection as a tool to attract investment in newer pesticides.

The association also flagged the unregulated growth of online pesticide sales as a serious loophole, noting that e-commerce platforms are currently not required to obtain licences, verify seller credentials, or enforce approved geographic restrictions — allowing spurious products to reach farmers unchecked.

On corporate liability, CropLife India cautioned against the indiscriminate prosecution of directors and senior officials with no operational link to an alleged violation. Instead, it recommended holding only nominated responsible persons liable, following the model of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The submission further raised alarms over emergency prohibition provisions in the draft Bill that could, in practice, convert a temporary measure into a de facto permanent ban without conclusive scientific findings — a significant departure from the 60-to-90-day ceiling under the 1968 Act.

"The final law must keep regulation science-based and time-bound, act firmly against illegal trade, and create a credible pathway for newer, safer, and more effective crop protection technologies to reach farmers faster," Aggarwal said.