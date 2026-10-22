Thursday, October 22, 2026 | 08:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / CureBay raises ₹100 crore in Pre-Series C round to expand rural network

CureBay raises ₹100 crore in Pre-Series C round to expand rural network

The Bhubaneswar-based healthtech firm raised Rs 69 crore in equity and over Rs 30 crore in debt to expand its rural clinic network and strengthen AI-powered healthcare services

CureBay

The rural health-tech firm has raised around ₹100 crore to expand its clinic network and strengthen AI capabilities. (Photo: Twitter)

Hemant Kumar Rout Bhubaneswar
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rural healthcare technology company CureBay has raised around Rs 100 crore in a pre-Series C funding round to expand its healthcare delivery network across India and deepen investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and proprietary technology.
 
The round comprises Rs 69 crore in equity led by IvyCap Ventures and over Rs 30 crore in debt from Trifecta Capital, Alteria Capital and VentureSoul Partners. The fresh capital will support the Bhubaneswar-headquartered company's expansion into new markets, including Andhra Pradesh, and strengthen its technology-enabled clinic network for screening, health risk assessment and clinical decision-making.
 
Founded in 2021, CureBay has developed India's first integrated rural healthcare operating system, combining physical healthcare infrastructure with digital technology and a community-based network to address gaps in access to medical services in underserved areas.
 
 
The company currently operates more than 250 technology-enabled clinics across seven states, supported by a network of over 1,800 Swasthya Mitras, more than 530 trained clinical staff and over 230 doctor partners. Its network also includes more than 210 partner hospitals and laboratories.
 
“Rural Bharat doesn’t need another app, it needs a system that works end to end, from the Swasthya Mitra at the doorstep to the specialist in the city. This capital helps us take that operating system to more states and make our AI do the heavy lifting, so that every family gets the right care at the right time, close to home,” said Priyadarshi Mohapatra, founder and chief executive officer of CureBay.

Also Read

eMudhra said it would exit the global SSL/TLS certificate business after security vulnerabilities were discovered in its digital certificates, triggering restrictions by major internet browsers and a 40% fall in its shares over two days.

eMudhra to exit global SSL/TLS certificate business after security flaws

Chapter Home

PharmEasy veterans raise ₹63 cr for home and kitchen startup Chapter Home

Flipkart

TravClan raises $5 million from Flipkart, August One and Trifecta Capital

Swiggy Q2 FY27 results, Swiggy net loss, Swiggy quarterly revenue, Swiggy Instamart performance, Swiggy food delivery profits

Swiggy Q2FY27 results: Net loss narrows to ₹922 cr, revenue rises 36%

netflix

Netflix India revenue grew 18% in July-September, view hours grew 24%

 
The company's operating model comprises six interconnected layers — Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled clinics, a network of Swasthya Mitras who facilitate access to healthcare at the community level, a connected digital platform, AI-powered screening and risk alerts, a 24-hour command centre and CureBay Kavach. These components have been designed to coordinate preventive healthcare, early identification of health risks, clinical consultations and referrals within a single delivery system.
 
The funding comes as CureBay plans to scale this model beyond its existing markets while deepening the technology underpinning its operations. It will strengthen its proprietary intelligence layer, which uses AI to improve the identification of health risks, screening, generation of health insights and facilitation of more informed clinical decisions.
 
The company's approach has also attracted interest from institutional investors looking at technology-enabled models for improving access to essential services beyond major urban centres.
 
“CureBay’s ability to combine technology with a strong on-ground healthcare network makes its model particularly compelling. As India works towards expanding access to quality healthcare across Bharat, we see significant potential in the company’s approach,” said Vikram Gupta, founder and managing partner of IvyCap Ventures.
 
CureBay also works with the government on healthcare delivery initiatives and has been named the healthcare partner for Samriddhi Kendra, a Government of India initiative. It has served over 17 lakh patients and conducts more than 400 health camps every month.
 

More From This Section

Mahindra Lifespaces

Mahindra Lifespaces' Q2 profit falls 66% despite strong sales growth

JSSL

Jindal Stainless Q2FY27 net profit rises 11% to ₹898 cr, revenue up 18%

KFC

Sapphire Foods India Q2FY27 net loss narrows to ₹1.5 cr, revenue up 20%

Sony

Sony India FY26 net profit rises 19% to ₹187 crore, revenue grows 0.85%

power plant, coal

BCGCL begins construction work on ₹25,000 crore coal gasification project

Topics : healthcare Technology Company News fundings Rural health

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchMuhurat Trading 2026Apple Pro and Tell EventWPL 2027 AuctionPC Jewellers Share PriceCA Inter ResultLTCG tax cutUnion Bank Share Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 8:31 PM IST