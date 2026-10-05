Cygni Energy signs MoU with Indus Towers to develop telecom BESS solutions

Energy storage technology company Cygni Energy Private Limited on Monday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indus Towers to collaborate on sourcing energy storage solutions for telecom infrastructure in India.

Under the MoU, the two companies will collaborate to establish Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) manufacturing capacity of up to 1.5 GWh to meet the evolving energy requirements of telecom infrastructure in India.

The collaboration is also expected to evaluate advanced battery technologies for telecom applications, aimed at enhancing reliability, improving energy efficiency and enabling more sustainable telecom operations, Cygni Energy said.

Cygni Energy Founder and CEO Venkat Rajaraman said, “For us, this initiative goes beyond supplying batteries. It is about building the scale, technology capabilities and manufacturing readiness required to support the evolving energy needs of one of the world’s largest passive telecom infrastructure companies. We plan to develop capacity of up to 2 GWh, while building a portfolio that can evolve from today’s 100Ah solutions to higher-capacity 314Ah systems and emerging battery technologies.”