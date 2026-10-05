Cygni Energy signs MoU with Indus Towers to develop telecom BESS solutions
Under the MoU, the two companies will collaborate to establish Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) manufacturing capacity of up to 1.5 GWh
Anjaly Raj New Delhi
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Energy storage technology company Cygni Energy Private Limited on Monday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indus Towers to collaborate on sourcing energy storage solutions for telecom infrastructure in India.
Under the MoU, the two companies will collaborate to establish Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) manufacturing capacity of up to 1.5 GWh to meet the evolving energy requirements of telecom infrastructure in India.
The collaboration is also expected to evaluate advanced battery technologies for telecom applications, aimed at enhancing reliability, improving energy efficiency and enabling more sustainable telecom operations, Cygni Energy said.
Cygni Energy Founder and CEO Venkat Rajaraman said, “For us, this initiative goes beyond supplying batteries. It is about building the scale, technology capabilities and manufacturing readiness required to support the evolving energy needs of one of the world’s largest passive telecom infrastructure companies. We plan to develop capacity of up to 2 GWh, while building a portfolio that can evolve from today’s 100Ah solutions to higher-capacity 314Ah systems and emerging battery technologies.”
“Our ambition is to combine scale, reliability and Indian engineering to create future-ready energy storage solutions that can evolve alongside India’s rapidly expanding digital infrastructure,” Rajaraman said.
Indus Tower-Replus Engitech MoU
Last week, Indus Towers announced a collaboration with HEG Advanced Materials-backed Replus Engitech to explore BESS solutions. Under the MoU, the two companies intend to make available 1.5 GWh of dedicated BESS production capacity over two years.
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First Published: Oct 05 2026 | 1:22 PM IST