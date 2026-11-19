Cyient Semiconductors on Thursday said it has approved a $10 million strategic equity investment from GlobalFoundries, a global semiconductor manufacturer enabling AI at scale from the cloud to the physical world.

The investment will be at the same pre-money equity valuation of $490 million as Cyient Semiconductors' recent funding round led by Edelweiss, with a post-money equity valuation of $510 million, the company said in an exchange filing.

The investment will enable Cyient Semiconductors to expand its turnkey application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) capabilities, accelerate custom silicon development and strengthen long-term wafer supply assurance and supply chain resilience.

Suman Narayan, CEO of Cyient Semiconductors, said the investment would help the company accelerate innovation, strengthen its engineering capabilities and scale its global customer engagements.

“This investment will help us accelerate innovation, strengthen our engineering capabilities and scale our global customer engagements as we execute on our long-term growth strategy. Having a leading semiconductor ecosystem partner as a strategic investor validates our technology and business model, accelerates our access to advanced manufacturing capabilities, and strengthens our ability to deliver custom silicon and power products globally,” Narayan said.

Cyient Semiconductors is a Hyderabad-headquartered provider of custom ASIC and application-specific standard product (ASSP) solutions, with a focus on analog mixed-signal, intelligent power and advanced semiconductor platforms.

The company serves customers across automotive, industrial, artificial intelligence, communications and data centre markets, with design centres in India, Belgium and the US.