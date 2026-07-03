Dabur expects strong Q1 profit growth as price hikes cushion inflation

Dabur India on Friday said it expects its profit after tax to rise by a double-digit percentage in the first quarter, supported by price increases that helped offset elevated inflation and protect operating margins.

The company did not provide a specific earnings forecast.

Like several fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) peers, Dabur has responded to rising input costs by reducing pack sizes and increasing prices. Higher crude oil prices linked to tensions in West Asia have raised plastic packaging costs, putting pressure on margins.

"Despite the challenging geopolitical backdrop and hyperinflationary pressures across our key markets, consumer sentiment remained resilient, with business trajectory improving sequentially, quarter-on-quarter," the company said in a business update.

Dabur said its international business is expected to post high-teen growth in rupee terms during the quarter, with Egypt, Turkey, Bangladesh and the United Kingdom each delivering strong double-digit growth.

"With the Middle East situation expected to ease, we remain optimistic about improving consumption across our international markets in the coming quarters," the company said.

In the domestic market, Dabur said rural demand continued to outpace urban consumption. Emerging channels such as e-commerce, quick commerce and modern trade are each expected to record strong double-digit growth.

Among product categories, hair oils and shampoos are projected to deliver high-teen growth, while the oral care portfolio is expected to register near double-digit gains.

The company's herbal products franchise and the Meswak toothpaste brand posted strong double-digit growth, while its foods business continued to deliver high double-digit growth. The beverages portfolio also staged a sequential recovery during the quarter.

Dabur's update comes a day after rival Marico said it expects consolidated revenue to grow in the low-twenties percentage range in the first quarter, driven by robust performance across its core, digital and international businesses.