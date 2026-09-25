Dabur gets NCLT's nod to absorb Ayurvedic hair oil brand Sesa Care
The merger will become effective after completion of necessary statutory filings and other conditions stipulated under the scheme
Akshita Singh New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Dabur India on Friday said it has received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), New Delhi Bench, for the amalgamation of Sesa Care Private Limited with the company.
The tribunal sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation at a hearing held on Thursday, September 24, 2026, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
The approval paves the way for the integration of Sesa Care with Dabur India, subject to the completion of necessary statutory filings and other formalities.
Sesa Care is a leading Ayurvedic hair-care brand with strong brand equity. “The merger will bring to Dabur India a premium brand with strong credentials in Ayurveda, complementing its existing portfolio and strengthening its presence in the hair care category,” the company said.
From 51% acquisition to full amalgamation
Dabur had announced the transaction in October 2024, when it initially acquired 51 per cent of the paid-up Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (CRPS) of Sesa Care from its existing shareholder, True North.
Also Read
The transaction was subsequently taken forward through the Scheme of Amalgamation between Sesa Care and Dabur India.
At the time of the October 2024 transaction announcement, Dabur described Sesa as having a No. 3 position in the Ayurvedic hair oil category in India. It also referred to the Ayurvedic hair oil market as a ₹900-crore market.
The proposed amalgamation had earlier received the requisite approvals from Dabur India's equity shareholders and unsecured creditors at meetings convened pursuant to the directions of the NCLT on May 2, 2026, followed by approvals from relevant regulatory authorities.
The appointed date of the Scheme is April 1, 2026. The merger will become effective upon completion of the necessary statutory filings and other conditions stipulated under the Scheme.
More From This Section
Topics : Dabur Dabur India NCLT Company News BS Web Reports
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 1:39 PM IST