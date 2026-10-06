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Home / Companies / News / Dabur India expects second quarter revenue, profit to grow in double digits

Dabur India expects second quarter revenue, profit to grow in double digits

Dabur expects its home and personal care business ‌to post double-digit growth, with hair oils and shampoos likely to grow in the ​high ‌teens, supported by demand for perfumed and coconut hair oils

Dabur India, Dabur

Dabur's international business, despite severe headwinds in the West Asia, is expected to post high-teen growth in ​Indian rupee terms

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2026 | 2:20 PM IST

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Indian consumer goods maker Dabur India said on Tuesday it expects consolidated revenue ​and profit after tax to grow ​by double digits in the second quarter, driven ‌by its India consumer goods business and strong growth in international markets.

The maker of Dabur Amla hair oil said its India FMCG business is expected to accelerate to double-digit growth for the quarter ended September 30, marking its strongest performance in recent quarters.

Dabur said its margins were hit by ‌West Asia-linked inflation in crude prices, which pushed up plastic packaging costs, though the impact was partly offset by further price hikes and cost-saving initiatives.

 

Dabur's international business, despite severe headwinds in the West Asia, is expected to post high-teen growth in ​Indian rupee terms.

Dabur expects its home and personal care business ‌to post double-digit growth, with hair oils and shampoos likely to grow in the ​high ‌teens, supported by demand for perfumed and coconut hair oils. ‌The company said this would mark the fourth straight quarter of double-digit growth for the segment.

Peer ​Marico said it ​expects second-quarter consolidated revenue to grow in double-digit percentages, while Godrej Consumer expects consolidated revenue ‌to rise ​in the high teens. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Dabur Dabur India Q2 results

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First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 2:20 PM IST