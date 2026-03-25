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Home / Companies / News / Daily AMC repo volumes rise sharply in FY26, expected to double in FY27

Daily AMC repo volumes rise sharply in FY26, expected to double in FY27

Kashinath Katakdhond, Managing Director at the platform, said the daily volume is expected to surge to ₹10,000-15,000 crore a day in the upcoming fiscal year, driven by a widening user base

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Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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Triparty repo platform operator AMC Repo Clearing has witnessed a sharp surge in daily trading volumes in FY26, and it is expected to double in 2026-27, a top official has said.

The average daily volume in the market, which is majorly used by primary dealers and corporate treasuries for raising funds against their corporate bond investments, surged to up to ₹7,000 crore a day in FY26, from a level of up to ₹2,000 crore a day in FY25.

Kashinath Katakdhond, Managing Director at the platform, said the daily volume is expected to surge to ₹10,000-15,000 crore a day in the upcoming fiscal year, driven by a widening user base.

 

"The increase in traded volume this fiscal year is due to more participants coming in, new participants getting activated, and a constant spread between CCIL TREPS and the ARCL triparty repo market," he told PTI.

He added that market participants are increasingly leveraging their corporate bond portfolios to meet short-term funding needs, particularly amid periodic liquidity tightness in the banking system.

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Large corporates, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), and primary dealers have been among the most active borrowers on the platform, while mutual funds and banks continue to dominate the lending side.

Since its inception in mid-2023, the platform has recorded total traded volume of ₹10,63,951.25 crore, of which ₹7,32,373.25 crore, or about 68.83 per cent, has been executed in the ongoing fiscal year.

Looking ahead, the platform expects a further expansion in activity in the next financial year, supported by regulatory developments that could broaden bank participation.

"We estimate that in FY27, we should be doing about ₹10,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore of daily volumes, with banks expected to get more active once ARCL receives Qualified Central Counterparty (QCCP) status," Katakdhond said.

He added that the anticipated status would improve risk recognition and capital treatment for banks participating in the market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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