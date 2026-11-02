Darius Khambata to exit Tata Trusts, calls September 17 'day of infamy'

In yet another recast of Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder of Tata Sons with a 66 per cent stake, senior advocate Darius Khambata has said he would not seek reappointment as a trustee of the two core trusts. Khambata’s term at both Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) will end later this month. He has called September 17 ‘a day of infamy’, referring to the Tata Sons board meeting in his exit letter.

With Khambata’s exit, SDTT will have five trustees. While Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata is a perpetual trustee at SDTT, an issue that has been red-flagged by some trustees to the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, the tenures of vice-chairmen Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan run until July 2027 and November 2028, respectively. The three-year terms of the other two trustees — Bhaskar Bhat and Neville Tata (Noel Tata’s son) — also run until November 2028. At SRTT, which was frozen by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner earlier this year, there are three life trustees, allegedly in violation of the provisions of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act. In an amendment last year, the number of life trustees was capped at one-fourth of the total, implying that SRTT can have only one life trustee at this point. The three life trustees at SRTT are Noel Tata, Jimmy N Tata (Ratan Tata’s younger brother) and Jehangir H C Jehangir. Srinivasan’s term at SRTT runs until December 2026.

Even as renewals were a routine process at Tata Trusts earlier, there have been several instances of voting by trustees on reappointments in the absence of consensus within the philanthropic organisation over the last two years, resulting in conflicts and exits.

In his exit letter, reviewed by Business Standard, Khambata cited his consistent stand and support for the Trusts’ resolutions of July 28, 2025, on two issues. The first was opposition to the listing of Tata Sons by engaging with the Reserve Bank of India while giving the Shapoorji Pallonji group the liquidity it sought. The second issue was supporting a third term for N Chandrasekaran as chairman of Tata Sons. “The last has since been overtaken by the astounding events of August and September 2026,” Khambata wrote without specifying the events.

In August 2026, Chandrasekaran wrote to the Tata Sons board saying he would not seek reappointment for a third term, and a month later, a Tata Sons board meeting passed a resolution to grant a third term to Chandrasekaran. Noel Tata, as a nominee director on the Tata Sons board, was the only one to oppose the proposal. The resolution of July 2025 that Khambata mentioned in his letter was unanimously passed by both SDTT and SRTT and conveyed to Tata Sons.

“I was the first to caution against the potential listing of Tata Sons, calling it existential for the Trusts at the May 28, 2025, meeting, and I drafted and propounded the July 28, 2025, resolution which was passed unanimously. No fiduciary of the Trusts could have taken any other position, for the Tata model was at stake,” Khambata wrote. While there was no voting on the Tata Sons listing at the September 17 board meeting, the two nominee directors — Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan — opposed each other. Srinivasan cited his “fiduciary duties” while doing so.

“It is now untenable to say that a nominee director of a public charitable trust, particularly a sitting trustee, may act against the Trust's interests merely because he also owes a duty to the company; he sits on that board precisely to protect the Trusts. There cannot be two classes of trustees — those who are nominee directors and those who are not. All trustees owe an equal fiduciary duty to the Trusts,” Khambata wrote.

Following the RBI’s rejection on September 11, 2026, of Tata Sons’ application to deregister as a core investment company (CIC), signalling that it has to go for mandatory listing as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC), the Tata Sons board proposed to take the listing matter forward. However, Noel Tata has sought a restructuring of Tata Sons to ensure that the holding company retains its privately held status.

Pointing out that Chandrasekaran had said Tata Sons must always be in sync with Tata Trusts, Khambata wrote that “to my mind, nothing since warrants a relook at that dynamic”. It is not an objective judgement, he wrote, while calling September 17 a day “that will live in infamy” and one that has “sullied Tata Sons’ reputation”. He was referring to the Tata Sons board meeting where the struggle for power and control at the largest conglomerate was on public display.

The Tata way is about ethos and values, and that is “much larger than short-term balance sheet mania”, according to Khambata, who added that “listing has always been the shareholders' strategic decision”. No section of the public has a legal or moral right to shares in a private company, or to insist that it list to raise money more easily, he wrote.

Khambata posed the question of whether Tata Sons could have acted the way it did on September 17 when Ratan Tata was alive. “Of course not,” he replied himself.