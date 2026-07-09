DBS Bank India's net profit jumps 49% YoY to ₹1,020 crore in FY26

DBS Bank India, the wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore-headquartered DBS Bank, reported a 49 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to ₹1,020 crore in FY26, driven by healthy loan growth and an improvement in asset quality.

The bank's advances grew 15 per cent Y-o-Y during the year, while its gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio improved to 1.34 per cent from 2.78 per cent a year earlier. Its capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) stood at 19.7 per cent as on March 31, 2026, supported by a ₹1,600 crore capital infusion in March.

The performance reflects the bank's strong balance sheet, improved operating efficiency and continued focus on high-quality growth, DBS Bank India said in a statement.