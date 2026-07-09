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Home / Companies / News / DBS Bank India's net profit jumps 49% YoY to ₹1,020 crore in FY26

DBS Bank India's net profit jumps 49% YoY to ₹1,020 crore in FY26

The Singapore-headquartered lender's India arm reported robust FY26 earnings, aided by healthy loan growth, improved asset quality and a stronger capital position following a capital infusion

DBS Bank

The performance reflects the bank's strong balance sheet, improved operating efficiency and continued focus on high-quality growth, DBS Bank India said in a statement

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 6:56 PM IST

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DBS Bank India, the wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore-headquartered DBS Bank, reported a 49 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to ₹1,020 crore in FY26, driven by healthy loan growth and an improvement in asset quality.
 
The bank's advances grew 15 per cent Y-o-Y during the year, while its gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio improved to 1.34 per cent from 2.78 per cent a year earlier. Its capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) stood at 19.7 per cent as on March 31, 2026, supported by a ₹1,600 crore capital infusion in March.
 
The performance reflects the bank's strong balance sheet, improved operating efficiency and continued focus on high-quality growth, DBS Bank India said in a statement.
 
 
"Over the past year, we have maintained strong business momentum, supported by improved asset quality and disciplined cost management. We will continue to leverage the strength of our diversified franchise to deliver differentiated value to our customers," said Rajat Verma, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, DBS Bank India.
   

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Topics : Banking News DBS Bank asset quality review

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 6:56 PM IST

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