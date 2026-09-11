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Home / Companies / News / Decathlon India's wholesale business grows 20-fold, adds 10% to revenue

Decathlon India's wholesale business grows 20-fold, adds 10% to revenue

High-altitude terrains across Jammu & Kashmir, Leh & Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and the Northeast, contribute more than 40 per cent of total B2B revenues

Decathlon

The wholesale business now delivers to more than 20,000 pin codes across India, covering over 90 per cent of the country (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 2:27 PM IST

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Decathlon Sports India, leading sports goods manufacturer and retailer, on Friday said its wholesale or Business-to-business (B2B) business has grown 20-fold over the last five years and the vertical contributed about 10 per cent to the total revenue.

According to RoC filings, Decathlon India's revenue from operations was ₹4,133.10 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025. It is yet to file the FY26 numbers with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

The wholesale business now delivers to more than 20,000 pin codes across India, covering over 90 per cent of the country.

"Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions, including high-altitude terrains across Jammu & Kashmir, Leh & Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and the Northeast, contribute more than 40 per cent of total B2B revenues," the company said in a statement.

 

Decathlon India's wholesale arm is evolving into an integrated sports solutions partner, expanding its footprint to defence establishments, government bodies and over 20,000 corporate clients and entities.

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"Positioned as the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), the B2B business of Decathlon Sports India has fulfilled 1000+ orders across multiple sports categories, supplying high-altitude expedition tents, cycles, footballs and field equipment directly to more than 500 government organisations and PSUs," it said.

The company said its B2B business serves the defence sector through CSD Army Canteens and the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB), besides partnering with over 20,000 corporate clients for workplace sport and wellness programmes and gifting solutions.

It also works with more than 500 educational institutions, non-profits and community foundations, the statement said.

"Wholesale stands as a core growth pillar at Decathlon Sports India, now contributing about 10 per cent of our overall business," Raghwendra Singh, Wholesale Director at Decathlon Sports India, said in the statement.

He said a robust B2B sporting ecosystem is vital for the country's development and that the company is backing employee health across enterprise India while strengthening its domestic manufacturing supply chain through its "Make in India" network.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 2:27 PM IST