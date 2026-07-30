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Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Q1 result: Profit doubles to ₹490 cr

The fertiliser and industrial chemicals maker reported a sharp rise in first-quarter profit as total income increases on the back of stronger business performance

Sailesh C Mehta, chairman of the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) and chairman and managing director of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation

Sailesh C Mehta, chairman of the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) and chairman and managing director of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

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Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd on Thursday reported a two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹490.04 crore for the quarter ended June, mainly due to higher revenue.

Its net profit stood at ₹243.86 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to ₹3,262.21 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from ₹2,682.52 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd is one of the leading producers of fertilisers and industrial chemicals in the country.

The company has manufacturing facilities in Taloja Maharashtra; Srikakulam Andhra Pradesh; Panipat Haryana; and Dahej Gujarat.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Q1 results Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Deepak Fertilisers

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

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