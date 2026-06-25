Deeptech startup QOSMIC raises $3.3 million in seed funding round

QOSMIC, a Bengaluru-based deep-tech company building optical communication infrastructure for space, said on Wednesday that it raised $3.33 million in a seed funding round.

The funding will accelerate the company's work to build the data layer of the space economy, the network that carries information between satellites, orbital data centres, and the ground network.

In a statement, Shreyaans Jain, co-founder and CEO of the company, said, "The next decade of the space economy will be defined by data. Satellites are becoming exponentially more capable, but the infrastructure connecting them to Earth has not kept pace." "We believe optical communications will become as fundamental to space infrastructure as fibre optics became to the internet. This funding enables us to accelerate that transition and build the connectivity layer that the next generation of space applications will rely on," he added.

Founded in 2025, QOSMIC is building laser-based communication systems that enable satellites to transmit significantly larger volumes of data than conventional radio-frequency systems.

According to the company, "Modern spacecraft generate terabytes a day, yet still rely on radio-frequency links constrained by spectrum, congestion, and short transmission windows. The emerging orbital economy will demand terabit-scale connectivity between spacecraft, orbital data centres, and Earth, a scale radio-frequency systems cannot reach." QOSMIC's laser-based optical communication systems can tackle this issue, as they can move data between orbit and Earth at significantly higher speeds and capacities.