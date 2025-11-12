Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi AQI hits 425, firms allow work-from-home amid Grap Stage III curbs

The development comes on the heels of the Delhi government imposing the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) Stage III, after the air quality was in the "severe" category at 425

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed stricter curbs, where private companies are asked to implement work-from-home or hybrid modes | (Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi
As the air quality index in Delhi crosses the 400-mark, companies across industries have reinforced their work-from-home policies, simultaneously urging their sales teams to restrict their market visits and intra-city travel, The Economic Times reported.
 
The development comes on the heels of the Delhi government imposing the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) Stage III, after the air quality was in the "severe" category at 425. Stage III of Grap recommends work from home and imposes a ban on non-essential construction activities.  
 
According to the report, Nestle India, headquartered in Gurugram, sent a communication to all its employees, with a company spokesperson adding, "the working from home option is always available to all colleagues."
 
 
Some other companies that opted for a work-from-home model included Mondelez, Diageo, Deloitte, ITC, AB InBev, and RPG, noting that their hybrid work models allow employees to work from home when needed. Nagina Singh, senior director, people lead, at chocolate maker Mondelez India, said, “Our existing hybrid work model gives employees the flexibility to make choices that work best for them. “This approach is consistent across all our locations in India, including Delhi and NCR", she added.
 
Diageo India’s CHRO Shilpa Vaid noted that the spirits company's hybrid model “allows teams to balance business priorities with personal safety and wellbeing.”

Stage III restrictions to impact footfalls in restaurants?

 
According to the report, the implementation of Grap Stage III can affect the footfall in restaurants and malls. Anjan Chatterjee, chairman of Speciality Restaurants, which operates Mainland China and Oh Calcutta restaurant chains, said, "Various large outdoor events have been deferred, which is unfortunate because this is the time the weather in Delhi-NCR is otherwise very pleasant."
 
Chatterjee noted that the footfalls in dine-ins have already taken a hit over the last week as people preferred staying indoors amid worsening air quality. 
 

NCR to take hit

 
Besides Delhi, the neighbouring regions, including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, were also impacted. The NCR houses thousands of companies.
 
Citing a source from the consumer durables firm, the report added that they have advised their sales teams across Delhi-NCR to slow down on their market visits. 
 

Delhi AQI worsens

 
On Tuesday, Delhi's AQI shot up to 425 for the first time this season. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed stricter curbs, where private companies are asked to implement work-from-home or hybrid modes. On Tuesday, the Department of Education (DoE), Delhi, also announced hybrid mode till Class 5, with immediate effect. 
 

Grap-III restrictions

 
Under Stage III of Grap, several activities are restricted, which include:
 
  • Ban on non-essential construction activities
  • Total ban on demolition work
  • Shutting down of stone crushers and mining activities
  • Restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers, except for vehicles used by persons with disabilities
  • Apart from these, citizens are also urged to opt for public transport.
 

Nov 12 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

