Delhi HC allows Reliance to sell Campa as 'energy drink', stays FSSAI order

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed Reliance Consumer Products Limited to continue marketing its Campa beverages as “energy drinks”, providing interim relief to the company in its challenge to a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) directive restricting the use of the term for high-caffeine beverages.

The court’s order also protects PepsiCo and Monster Beverage from the immediate impact of the regulator’s direction. Both companies have independently approached the High Court against the FSSAI action.

The dispute stems from an FSSAI directive dated June 30, which asked manufacturers of high-caffeine beverages sold as “energy drinks” to stop using the description. The regulator’s move prompted several major beverage companies to seek judicial intervention.

Reliance approached the Delhi High Court this month, arguing that the directive had already caused significant disruption to its business.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the court questioned FSSAI on why the company had not been issued a notice before the order was passed. The court observed that it was “never too late” for the regulator to rectify its mistake.

Reliance told the court that the directive had exposed a large amount of finished stock and packaging to the risk of becoming unusable. The company said the regulatory action had already spilled over into its distribution network.

State authorities had seized some of its stock, while e-commerce platforms were instructed to take the affected products off their platforms.

Reliance also argued that the consequences went beyond changing the wording on its labels. Packaging bearing the disputed description had already been manufactured in large quantities and could not readily be repurposed without causing further disruption to its supply chain.

The court’s intervention gives Reliance immediate relief while the larger challenge remains pending. The matter has been listed for November 5.

PepsiCo and Monster Beverage filed their own challenges against the June 30 directive last week and are also scheduled to be heard by the Delhi High Court. Red Bull has separately obtained court relief permitting it to continue using the “energy drink” description.

At the centre of the litigation is the question of how beverages containing high levels of caffeine can be described and marketed to consumers.

The companies are challenging the regulator’s restrictions, while FSSAI’s action forms part of a broader push towards tighter scrutiny of food and beverage products, including their labelling, warnings and product information.

The outcome of the proceedings could, therefore, have implications across the beverage industry, particularly for companies that use the “energy drink” description for high-caffeine products.