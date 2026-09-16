Delhi HC directs Bombay Shaving Company to withdraw the disputed razor ad

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed Bombay Shaving Company to withdraw an advertisement after taking strong exception to its depiction of a courtroom, including a judge, in a commercial featuring razors. Justice Jyoti Singh questioned the company’s justification for the sequence, observing that the advertisement amounted to an “outright mockery” of the court.

“Please don't even stand to defend this,” Justice Singh told the company’s counsel.

The dispute arises from a trademark and disparagement suit filed by Gillette India against Visage Lines Personal Care, the parent company of Bombay Shaving Company, concerning an advertisement that Gillette alleges makes references to its razors.

The matter was taken up after the court had, at the previous hearing, given the defendant an opportunity to modify the advertisement.

Advocate Prithvi Singh, appearing for Bombay Shaving Company, informed the court that several alterations had been made.

These included deleting a frame referring to a legal notice and modifying the shape and appearance of the razor shown in the commercial.

The company also proposed inserting a disclaimer stating that the blade featured in the advertisement was compatible with razor handles manufactured by multiple third-party brands.

The court did not accept the proposed disclaimer as sufficient. When Singh explained its purpose, Justice Singh responded, “I don't think so.”

The courtroom sequence drew particular scrutiny. Senior advocate C M Lall, appearing for Gillette, took the court through the advertisement’s storyboard and submitted that the commercial appeared to use the backdrop of court proceedings while referring to the parties’ earlier litigation.

Justice Singh questioned the rationale behind using a courtroom setting to sell razors.

“I don't see any reason why anyone will be advertising in a court setting like this,” she said.

Singh submitted that the scene was intended merely to add humour and was not meant to suggest anything concerning the litigation.

The court found the modifications proposed by the company inadequate, describing them as “little cosmetic dressing” and saying they did not address its concerns.

“I think it's outright mockery,” the judge said.

Gillette also brought to the court’s attention a social media post relating to the litigation. Its counsel submitted that Shantanu Deshpande, identified during the proceedings as the defendant company’s promoter, had celebrated a Best Media Info post reporting that the company had been taken to court.

The court thereafter asked the defendant to make a clear decision on whether the advertisement would be withdrawn.

“You are going to take this all off or I am going to direct,” Justice Singh said.

Following further submissions, Singh, acting on instructions, agreed that Bombay Shaving Company would remove the advertisement from its official platforms and other channels under its control.

The counsel also undertook to provide Gillette with a proposal for a revised advertisement later that evening.

The court cautioned the company against republishing the advertisement in its existing form.

“One more time it goes up, you will be out. It's in my hand now,” the judge said.

The matter will be taken up again on Thursday morning.

Commenting on the matter, Tushar Gulati, associate partner, Dentons Link Legal, said, “The Delhi High Court’s direction to take down the Switch4 advertisement and its description of the courtroom portrayal as an ‘outright mockery’ raises serious questions about responsible creativity.”

Weighing in on the legal angle, Subhash Bhutoria, principal and founder, Law SB, said, “The Gillette-Bombay Shaving Company disputes raise an interesting legal question because neither this advertisement (nor the one in previous suit) appears to proceed on a conventional trademark infringement claim.”