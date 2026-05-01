Delhi HC stay on Tata Play GST order flags scrutiny of profiteering claims

The Delhi High Court has put on hold an order of the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) directing Tata Play to deposit ₹450 crore in the consumer welfare fund in an alleged anti-profiteering case.

The dispute stems from a complaint filed by Sweety Agarwal, which accused the company of keeping subscription prices unchanged before and after the rollout of GST, while failing to pass on the benefit of reduced tax incidence and additional input tax credit to consumers.

Under Section 171 of the CGST Act, businesses must pass on gains from tax rate cuts or higher input tax credits to consumers.

Following an investigation, the Director General of Anti-Profiteering (DGAP) concluded that multiple levies in the pre-GST regime, such as service tax, VAT and entertainment tax, were subsumed under GST. This transition, it held, resulted in a lower overall tax burden and availability of additional input tax credit. Since Tata Play did not proportionately reduce its prices, the DGAP determined that the company had engaged in profiteering and was liable to deposit ₹450 crore.

Challenging the findings, senior counsel Arvind P Datar and senior counsel Anuradha Dutt, appearing for Tata Play, argued that entertainment tax had never been recovered from subscribers in the pre-GST period and therefore could not be factored into any alleged benefit. They further submitted that the company could not be penalised, particularly when other similarly placed operators had not been subjected to identical treatment.

They also pointed to a prior order of the High Court dated September 23, 2025, which had remanded the matter to the tribunal for reconsideration. In that order, the court had noted that the GST rate on DTH services had increased from 15 per cent to 18 per cent, and had asked the tribunal to re-evaluate whether any profiteering had actually occurred and whether the ₹450 crore computation was based on sound evidence or mere assumptions.

It was argued that the tribunal, in its subsequent ruling, failed to confine itself to the scope of the remand directions. Reference was also made to an earlier interim order passed in November 2022, when recovery proceedings had been stayed during the pendency of prior litigation.

Taking note of these submissions, the bench of Justices Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Ajay Digpaul said that the interim protection granted earlier would continue.

“We are of the view that on the same terms, the impugned order can be maintained... we direct that no coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioner until further orders,” the court said.

The matter is scheduled to be heard next on July 28, 2026.

S R Patnaik, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said the order signals that profiteering determinations must be evidence-based rather than mechanical, and raises questions on tribunals exceeding remand directions.

"On the business side, the order also highlights an unresolved question as to whether levies never recovered from consumers can ground a profiteering claim. A final ruling could reshape compliance obligations across sectors where GST subsumed multiple indirect taxes without a corresponding consumer price adjustment," he said.

Neeraj Garg, senior counsel at Alpha Partners, said the ruling reflects closer judicial scrutiny of anti-profiteering assessments and may push authorities towards more transparent, robust methodologies, especially in complex service sectors.

"In the long run, the case may help strike a better balance between protecting consumers and giving businesses greater certainty under GST," he said.

Kunal Sharma, managing partner of TARAksh Lawyers and Consultants, said from a practical standpoint, the ruling is likely to embolden taxpayers to challenge anti-profiteering orders where the determination is based on assumptions or standardised formulae, rather than transaction-level analysis.

"Overall, while the order is interlocutory, it introduces a degree of caution into enforcement and may influence how anti-profiteering cases are investigated, computed and defended going forward," he said.