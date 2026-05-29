Delhi HC upholds denial of Pernod Ricard licence over pending ED case

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea by French liquor giant Pernod Ricard challenging the Delhi government’s refusal to grant it an L-1 wholesale liquor licence, holding that the company was ineligible under the applicable excise rules due to pending criminal proceedings.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav passed the order. A detailed judgment is awaited.

Pernod Ricard, which owns popular brands such as Absolut, Chivas Regal and Glenlivet, had approached the court against an order of the Delhi Excise Department rejecting its applications for an L-1 wholesale licence on the ground that the company was facing prosecution by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The company contended that the authorities had mechanically relied on pending proceedings and ignored a March 2025 order of the financial commissioner, which had directed the Excise Department to reconsider the licence application after finding that a licence could not be denied solely because investigations or proceedings were pending.

However, the Excise Department maintained that the prosecution launched by the ED and the allegations levelled against the company rendered it ineligible under the Delhi Excise Rules.

The authorities argued that the rules bar the grant of a licence to persons or entities having a criminal background, and that the pending prosecution was sufficient to attract the disqualification.

Accepting the government’s stand, the High Court declined to interfere with the rejection of the licence application.

The ruling marks another setback for Pernod Ricard, one of the world’s largest spirits manufacturers and the maker of brands such as Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal and Ballantine’s.

The company has remained shut out of the Delhi market for nearly three years following the controversy surrounding the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. Delhi is considered an important market for Pernod Ricard, accounting for a significant share of its India business. India, in turn, is reportedly the company’s largest market globally by volume and contributes nearly $3 billion in annual sales.

The dispute traces back to investigations into the Delhi excise policy introduced in 2021 and subsequently withdrawn amid allegations of irregularities.

The ED has alleged that Pernod Ricard benefited from the policy and engaged in arrangements that effectively allowed it to influence retail operations in violation of regulatory restrictions.

The company has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Apart from the excise policy case, Pernod Ricard is also contesting a tax demand running into hundreds of millions of dollars over allegations of undervaluation of imported liquor products. It is additionally facing scrutiny from competition regulators over alleged exclusive arrangements with retailers. The company has denied all allegations in those proceedings as well.

According to media reports, tax authorities have reportedly asked the company to pay nearly $314 million, or around ₹3,000 crore, in back taxes. With penalties, the total liability could reportedly cross ₹5,700 crore if the company loses the case.

During the hearing, Pernod Ricard argued that repeated refusals to grant a wholesale licence had effectively prevented it from conducting business in the national capital despite no finding of guilt against the company.

The government, however, maintained that the statutory framework empowered authorities to assess the suitability of licence applicants and to deny licences where criminal proceedings raised concerns regarding eligibility.