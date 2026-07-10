Delhi High Court dismisses Zostel's fresh plea in long-running Oyo dispute

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a fresh application filed by backpacker hostel chain Zostel in its long-running legal dispute with Oyo parent Oravel Stays (PRISM), after the company chose not to press the plea. The matter was heard by a Division Bench comprising Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Amit Sharma on July 8.

In its application, Zostel had sought interim protection to preserve its claimed 7 per cent stake (or equivalent value) in Oyo, asking that the company either ring-fence those shares or provide equivalent security before proceeding with its initial public offering (IPO).

Simultaneously, the court also listed the main appeal for hearing on August 12. Issuing an official response on the development, Zostel said Oyo would transfer 7 per cent equity or its equivalent value if Zostel succeeds in the pending appeal.

"OYO accepted the binding effect of the Court's order dated 14.03.2022, reaffirming that it shall transfer 7 per cent equity in OYO (or the equivalent value thereof) to Zostel upon Zostel succeeding in the pending appeal. The Division Bench has listed the appeal for hearing on 12.08.2026. The proceedings mark a significant reaffirmation of Zostel's continuing rights, which are now set for adjudication on merits," Zostel said in a statement.

For context, Oravel and Zostel are locked in a legal dispute over a failed acquisition attempt. While Zostel alleges that the other party did not complete the deal, Oravel maintains that the term sheet it signed was non-binding and primarily exploratory in nature.

On February 14, 2022, Zostel had approached the Delhi High Court seeking to restrain Oyo's proposed IPO, place up to 7 per cent of its alleged shareholding in escrow and freeze changes to the company's shareholding structure. However, the petition was dismissed after the court held there was no award directing allotment of shares or specific performance.

The development comes two days after Zostel approached the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), alleging that Oyo had made incomplete, misleading and selective disclosures in its updated draft red herring prospectus-I (UDRHP-I). Zostel has sought corrective disclosures before Oyo proceeds with its IPO.

Last month, Oyo filed the draft papers for its proposed IPO, which comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹6,650 crore.

Long legal dispute

Since 2018, Zostel has approached the Gurugram district court, the Delhi High Court on multiple occasions, the Supreme Court and appellate benches of the Delhi High Court. None of those proceedings, however, has resulted in substantive relief.

In May 2025, the Delhi High Court set aside the arbitral award that formed the basis of Zostel's claims, holding that the parties' term sheet was largely non-binding and that specific performance could not be granted in the absence of definitive agreements on essential commercial terms.