The Delhi High Court recently directed e-commerce platform Meesho to remove listings of innerwear products sold under names such as "JOYKE", "JOYEBEE", "JOYESS" and "JOJOKE". The court found that they are prima facie deceptively similar to the registered "JOCKEY" trademark, Bar and Bench reported on Friday.

In an interim order passed on May 29, the Delhi HC also asked Meesho to disclose details of the sellers behind the listings.

The order came after Jockey approached the court alleging that several sellers on Meesho were offering innerwear products under brand names closely resembling its registered trademark. Jockey said it first discovered the allegedly infringing listings in January and later identified additional sellers using similar names despite issuing a cease-and-desist notice, Bar and Bench’s report added.

The Delhi HC granted an ex parte interim injunction, restraining the sellers from manufacturing, marketing, or selling products using the disputed marks.

“The impugned marks are prima facie deceptively similar to JOCKEY, the registered trademark of the Plaintiff (Jockey) and is being used by the Defendants for identical products. The consumer base and trade channels being common, likelihood of confusion cannot be ruled out," the Court held, quoted Bar and Bench.

It also directed Meesho to block the identified listings within 36 hours and provide the sellers' KYC details, registered addresses, mobile numbers, UPI details, transaction records and IP logs within four weeks.

The matter is scheduled to be heard next on September 24.