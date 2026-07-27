MSRDC deposit case: HDFC Bank board warns MD, CFO, imposes ₹1 lakh penalty

India's largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, on Monday said its board has issued warning letters and imposed a monetary penalty of ₹1 lakh each on three of its senior employees, including Sashidhar Jagdishan, MD & CEO; Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, CFO; and Arvind Vohra, Group Head – Retail Assets, following the conclusion of an internal review process by a special disciplinary committee of independent directors pertaining to the bank's arrangement with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for garnering deposits in 2017 and 2021.

"Based on the findings and recommendation of the Special Disciplinary Committee of Independent Directors, the board, at its meeting held on July 23, 2026, concluded that the conduct of the employees involved constituted business overreach rather than any mala fide action, personal enrichment, or improper motive," the bank said in a statement on Monday.

"However, keeping in view any potential divergence with the applicable RBI directions and based on the recommendations of the Special Disciplinary Committee of Independent Directors, the board decided to issue warning letters and a monetary penalty of ₹1 lakh for three senior employees (the Managing Director & CEO, Chief Financial Officer and Group Head – Retail Assets), and warning letters for the remaining employees. The board further directed that the matter be communicated to the Reserve Bank of India," the bank said.

The matter came to light when The Indian Express newspaper claimed that an internal probe conducted by the bank found that about ₹45 crore was paid to the state-run Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) in FY24 and FY25 through marketing expenses classified as "differential interest".

HDFC Bank denied the allegation, saying all issues are dealt with in accordance with established norms.

"The Bank has robust internal oversight, audit and control processes and systems. All issues are dealt with in accordance with Bank's established norms, and full process is always followed before final determination post any internal review. We strongly reject any assumptions of wrongdoing or culpability based on selective material," HDFC Bank had said in a statement.

The action by the bank's board on the MD & CEO comes at a time when Jagdishan's reappointment is due, with his current term ending in October this year. The board of HDFC Bank is discussing the reappointment of its MD & CEO and is "seised" of the matter, Deputy MD Kaizad Bharucha had said during the bank's post-earnings media interaction earlier this month.

Jagdishan was appointed for a three-year term in 2020 and received a three-year extension in 2023.

The bank has been facing governance-related questions after its former part-time chairman, Atanu Chakraborty, resigned in mid-March, alleging that certain "happenings and practices" at the bank were not in line with his values and ethics. Following his resignation, Keki Mistry was appointed interim part-time chairman of the bank for a period of three months. Mistry assuaged investor concerns and reiterated that there are no material matters at this point in time with respect to the bank. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also came out in support of HDFC Bank and highlighted that the bank is systemically important, financially sound and professionally managed, with "no material concerns on record" regarding its conduct or governance.

The bank, in March, appointed external law firms, both domestic and international, to conduct a review of Chakraborty's resignation letter. The legal review found that Chakraborty's allegations in his resignation letter were "not substantiated" by documentary evidence or witness interviews.

Two days after Chakraborty's resignation, the bank asked three of its executives to leave due to mis-selling concerns. The decision to ask the executives to leave was reportedly linked to the mis-selling of additional tier-I (AT-I) bonds of Credit Suisse to retail customers at the Dubai branch, where they were marketed to non-resident Indians (NRIs) as fixed-maturity bonds. These bonds were written off after Credit Suisse went bankrupt and was taken over by another banking giant, UBS.