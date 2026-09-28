Despite geopolitical risks, Street remains bullish on Petronet LNG outlook

Apart from Qatar’s supply cut-off, there are investor concerns about regasification (regas) tariff cuts at Dahej (Gujarat). The Dahej facility is Petronet’s as well as India’s first LNG receiving and regasification terminal, and accounts for 22.5 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) of the company’s 27.5 mmtpa regas capacity. High spot LNG prices of 19-20 per metric million British Thermal unit(mmbtu)in the first half(year-to-date)ofFY27(12 per mmbtu in FY26) could also trigger drops in domestic gas demand.

But Petronet’s Kochi terminal could be a future revenue centre and Gassing Up and Cooling Down (GUCD) services at Kochi may become a new revenue stream. Turnaround time at Kochi for GUCD has dropped to 1.5 days from the earlier 4 days, which compares to Singapore benchmark.

Kochi terminal needs pipeline connectivity and by Gail’s guidance, the Kochi-Mangalore-Bangalore pipeline (KMBPL) could be commissioned by December 2026, linking Kochi terminal to the national gas grid. Petronet management expects Kochi terminal’s utilisation to rise to 40 per cent over the next 2-3 years from around 25 per cent. The company also indicated the new tariff for the 7.5 mmtpa Qatar contract will not be lower than the current one.

Kochi capacity is 5 mmtpa with customers like BPCL, Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers, ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals. Kochi terminal handles 20 LNG regas cargos annually. It has long-term LNG sales and purchase agreement of 2.625 mtpa with ExxonMobil Australia, with offtake agreements with Gail, Indian Oil and BPCL.

Dahej is the lowest-tariff LNG terminal. Any reduction in shipping costs will be passed through to off-takers. About half of Dahej's book is long-term and the rest, tolling volumes, is contractually locked in till CY35 with defined tariffs and minimum utilisation commitments.

Dahej's expanded capacity of 22.5 mmtpa was completed two months ahead of schedule at a cost of ₹560 crore, much cheaper than greenfield capacity. But LNG cost has more than doubled in the last seven months, and this has affected demand and utilisation. India's LNG imports of 24-25 MMT is below the pre-Covid run-rate of 26 mmt, which indicates the difficult environment. Use-or-pay dues have reduced to ₹310 crore net of provisions from a peak of ₹2,000 crore. Management does not expect defaults in FY27.

The Dahej petrochemical project is on schedule for a mid-FY29 start, with over ₹20,000 crore of capital expenditure (capex). The project can deliver propylene yields of up to 85 per cent, which is much better than the 20-30 per cent from conventional naphtha crackers.

Petronet, which accounts for around a third of India’s gas supplies and handles about three-fourth’s of LNG imports, can leverage its access to power at the LNG terminal to save 19MW of power, which cuts capex and operating expenditure. The feedstock will be US propane which is cost-competitive with Gulf. India's demand for polypropylene will reach 15 mmtpa by 2030 so there is no lack of demand. Hydrogen is a useful by-product with 11,000 tonnes per annum already contracted.

The management also outlined that India's LNG supply chain has held up. About 20 per cent of LNG comes from the Gulf, with alternate sourcing from US, Nigeria, and Mexico. Petronet believes Qatari supply may resume within 2-4 weeks of conflict resolution, with Qatari capacity potentially doubling over the next 2-3 years after resolution, whenever that is. Regas volumes for Petronet may have improved in Q2 versus Q1.

Compressed biogas (CBG) may be a new vertical. The Petronet board has approved ₹2,000 crore for joint ventures for 10 CBG plants of 18 tonnes per day capacity each. There is a government-guaranteed offtake price of ₹2,110 per mmbtu (about ₹100 per kg, with CNG at ₹85-90 per kg) for 10 years, which is much higher than the previous ₹1,400 per mmbtu. The minimum targeted equity internal rate of return (IRR) is 16 per cent with guidance of annual revenue potential of ₹680 crore.

Petronet would see a positive bounce if the Strait of Hormuz reopens or there is, for any reason, a drop in spot LNG prices. Investors who picked up Petronet stock would be betting on several long-term positives. One is that the West Asia conflict will conclude someday and that will lead to a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Another is Petronet’s fast execution of projects and its proven capacity to source from other geographies. A third is new revenue streams like CBG, GUCD.

The share price correction makes Petronet attractive for investors who are prepared for the geopolitical tensions to ease.