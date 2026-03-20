Devyani International to invest ₹347 crore in Thailand's KFC operator

Devyani International announced Friday that it will invest ₹347 crore in Thailand’s Restaurants Development Co, Ltd., which operates 274 KFC restaurants in the country.

The investment, intended to strengthen its balance sheet, will be made through its subsidiary Devyani International DMCC (DID) and group entity Yellow Palm Co. Ltd. Part of this investment—₹232 crore—will be used to pay the debt the Thai operator owes DID, while the remaining ₹114.8 crore will be utilised to fund its working capital and capex requirements.

“DID will raise ₹114.8 crore of convertible loan from the company and take a short-term loan of ₹232 crore from Axis Bank Limited, Dubai. This loan will be secured by a corporate guarantee of the Company and shall be repaid to Axis Bank Limited, Dubai upon repayment of the existing loan by RD to DID,” the company stated in an exchange filing.

The transaction is expected to complete by June 30, 2026. After the investment, DID will hold a 49 per cent stake in Restaurants Development, while Yellow Palm will hold the remaining 51 per cent stake. Restaurants Development Co. Ltd. will operate as a subsidiary of the two companies and parent Devyani.