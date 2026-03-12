Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 04:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / DHL Express Europe presses ahead with West Asia investments despite war

DHL Express Europe presses ahead with West Asia investments despite war

The Deutsche Post DHL group has announced more than 500 million euros ($577 million) in investment in the Middle East through 2030, especially in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

This expansion enhances regional productivity, placing the company in a stronger position to manage future volume growth with greater agility, he stated. (Photo: WikiMedia Commons)

Representative image from file.

Reuters Amsterdam
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 4:38 PM IST

DHL Express Europe will continue with its Middle East investment plans despite the war in Iran as the region has a key long-term role for the business, its CEO Mike Parra said on Thursday.
 
The Deutsche Post DHL group has announced more than 500 million euros ($577 million) in investment in the Middle East through 2030, especially in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
 
"The investments in the Middle East continue," Parra told journalists in Amsterdam, adding: "We see the Middle East having a key role for us from a long-term perspective".
 
The US-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28 resulted in the closure of airports across the Middle East and effectively halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy trading route.
 
 
Parra said that in response to airport closures the company had "connected the Middle East with Europe also via road. We are flying in out of Asia into Kazakhstan. And then from Kazakhstan, we're trucking throughout the Middle East. So we've got contingency plans that are in place."
 
He said higher costs were being passed on to customers in the form of a security risk surcharge.
 
"We're having to pay higher levels of insurance, as an example, for our pilots and the assets that are flying into markets that are at risk," Parra added.

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 4:37 PM IST

