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Home / Companies / News / Diamond Power Infra bags order worth ₹100 cr from Adani Electricity Mumbai

Diamond Power Infra bags order worth ₹100 cr from Adani Electricity Mumbai

In another filing, Diamond Power said that it has received a letter of intent from Adani Green Energy Ltd for the supply of cables worth ₹19,57,11,313

Adani Electricity, Adani

A logo of 'Adani Electricity' (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 4:23 PM IST

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Diamond Power Infrastructure on Monday said that it has secured an order worth ₹100.54 crore from Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd for the supply of cables.

The order will be executed from April 2026 to February 2027, a regulatory filing stated.

The broad consideration, or the size of the order, is ₹100,54,10,858, including tax, it said.

In a separate filing, the company stated that it has received a letter of intent from Adani Power for the supply of various sizes of power and control cables at Raipur Ph-II Thermal Power Projects, Chhattisgarh.

The order worth ₹43,26,10,349, including GST, will be executed by July 31, 2026.

 

In another filing, Diamond Power said that it has received a letter of intent from Adani Green Energy Ltd for the supply of cables worth ₹19,57,11,313.

The order will be executed within 15 days from the issuance of the letter of intent, it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Diamond Power Diamond Power Infrastructure Adani Electricity BS Reads

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 4:22 PM IST

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