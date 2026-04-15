TCS slows dividend tap to fund AI push, cuts payouts for second year

The annual dividend payout by TCS declined to a four-year low of ₹39,820 crore in 2025-26 (FY26). The total annual payout (including share buybacks) by the software major fell 12.7 per cent year-on-year in FY26 — its steepest decline in a decade. This marks the second consecutive cut in payout.

The company’s annual payout to shareholders is now down 16 per cent from its record ₹47,467 crore in FY24. This is likely to adversely affect Tata Sons’ finances, given that TCS accounts for over 90 per cent of the holding company’s dividend income from group firms.

TCS has historically been among the most consistent dividend payers in India Inc, cutting payouts only five times in the past 15 years.

Payout discipline kicks in

The data suggest that the decline in payouts is only partly due to slower revenue and earnings growth in recent years. The company’s consolidated net sales rose 4.6 per cent year-on-year in FY26 to around ₹2.67 trillion, while net profit grew just 1.1 per cent to about ₹49,000 crore.

Instead, TCS has reduced its dividend payout ratio over the past two years, after distributing 103.4 per cent of its net profit to shareholders in FY24. The payout ratio declined to 81.1 per cent in FY26 —the lowest since 2016-17 — as the company increased retained earnings to fund its push into Cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and data centres.

The payout ratio refers to the proportion of annual net profit distributed to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

TCS’ payout ratio had risen from an average of 27 per cent during 2004-05 (FY05) through 2008-09 to around 101 per cent during 2017-18 (FY18) through FY24.

Earnings held, not handed out

The cut in payout ratio has led to a rise in retained earnings. These increased to a nine-year high of around ₹9,300 crore in FY26, up from about ₹2,950 crore a year earlier, and compared with a negative ₹1,560 crore in FY24, when the company dipped into accumulated reserves to fund a record payout.

This reverses the trend seen between FY18 and FY24, when TCS did not retain earnings and instead drew on reserves accumulated between FY05 and FY17 to fund high payouts. During that earlier period, the company generated net profits of around ₹89,000 crore, with an average payout ratio of 37 per cent.

The rise in retained earnings over the past two years coincides with increased investments and acquisitions. TCS has made cumulative investments (including acquisitions) of ₹12,840 crore over the past two years, broadly matching retained earnings of ₹12,941 crore during the same period.

Back on the deal trail

In December 2025, TCS acquired US-based Salesforce summit partner Coastal Cloud for $700 million (around ₹6,300 crore) to strengthen its Salesforce advisory and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. This was its first acquisition in over five years, following the purchase of Pramerica Technology Services in November 2020.

TCS has also announced plans to jointly invest nearly ₹18,000 crore over the next five years in an AI-focused data centre venture in partnership with TPG.

The return to a capital expenditure and acquisition cycle — funded through a lower payout ratio — is likely to weigh on Tata Sons. TCS remains the largest contributor to the holding company’s revenues and profits. Investments in new ventures and equity support for loss-making businesses are closely tied to dividend and buyback inflows from TCS. Over the past decade, Tata Sons has invested a cumulative ₹1.15 trillion in new ventures and existing group companies.

Tata Sons also used the surge in TCS payouts after FY18 to deleverage its balance sheet. It became debt-free on a standalone basis in FY25 for the first time in nearly three decades, from a peak borrowing of around ₹31,600 crore in 2019-20.