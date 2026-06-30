Dixon-Vivo joint venture inches close to securing final govt approval

The government is in the final stages of issuing approval for the proposed joint venture (JV) between Dixon Technologies and Chinese smartphone maker Vivo, according to people familiar with the matter.

The JV had already received clearance from an inter-ministerial panel earlier this month, and formal government approval is expected to be issued in the near term, paving the way for the companies to operationalise the partnership.

As part of the JV, Dixon will hold a majority stake of 51 per cent, while the remaining 49 per cent will be held by Vivo India.

According to media reports, the JV could manufacture around 12-15 million smartphones in the current financial year (FY27) alone. Notably, Vivo currently sells around 35 million smartphones annually in the country.

The Dixon-Vivo partnership is part of the government's broader strategy to deepen local electronics manufacturing and bring global smartphone brands further into India's production ecosystem.

Speaking at a Business Standard summit last year, Sunil Vachani, co-founder and executive chairman of Dixon, had said that the company aims to increase value addition in India's electronics manufacturing sector to nearly 30-35 per cent within the next few years by investing in the production of key components such as display panels, camera modules and mechanical parts.

Vachani had said that states such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are emerging as top contenders for large-scale investments, particularly in high-value components such as display fabs and semiconductor manufacturing. Dixon has manufacturing plants in Noida, Dehradun, Tirupati and Ludhiana.

On job creation, he had added that more than one million new jobs have already been created in the mobile manufacturing sector alone.

After news surfaced that the proposed JV is likely to receive government approval soon, shares of Dixon Technologies rose as much as 3.15 per cent in intraday trade on Tuesday.