DLF confident of meeting ₹20K cr FY27 pre-sales target despite weak Q1

Realty major DLF on Tuesday said it was confident of meeting its FY27 pre-sales target of ₹20,000 crore, announced in May, despite a weak June quarter in terms of bookings at ₹657 crore, down 94 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

The company said the lower number in Q1FY27 reflected the timing impact of deferred launches. Bookings worth ₹11,425 crore were recorded in Q1FY26.

Ashok Kumar Tyagi, managing director of DLF, said during the earnings call on Tuesday following the Q1FY27 results that the June quarter was weak in terms of pre-sales as the company did not launch any housing projects.

In the preceding year (FY26), DLF's sales bookings, or pre-sales, fell 5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹20,143 crore from a record ₹21,223 crore in FY25. Tyagi added that the company would continue to focus on improving cash flows and embedded margins.

“The company is also looking at strategic land acquisitions in Delhi-NCR, and has invested around ₹545 crore during the last two quarters towards advances to landowners and earnest money for an upcoming land auction,” he said.

Officials added that DLF is expecting to launch housing projects in Gurugram, Mumbai and Goa with a total revenue potential of about ₹20,000 crore over the remaining three quarters of this financial year.

“We are looking at expanding business in the Mumbai residential market and will look at any interesting land-buying opportunities,” Tyagi said.

Aakash Ohri, joint managing director and chief business officer of DLF, added that the firm would launch its senior living project Aureva in Gurugram in the immediate term. “As soon as we get the RERA approval, we will make those announcements accordingly,” he added.

Commenting on sales at the ultra-luxury project Dahlias in Gurugram, Ohri said the company had sold around 65 per cent of the units so far and would sell the remainder gradually over the next three years.

“It is about per-unit realisation now. The prices of Dahlias are going to be between ₹100 crore and ₹160 crore to ₹170-odd crore right now,” he added.

DLF's annuity business, which includes its rent-yielding office and retail assets, continued to show improvement, with occupancy holding steady at 95 per cent.

According to its investor presentation, the company has about 50 million square feet (msf) of operational space in the segment.

Officials added that uncertainty caused by the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on hiring by multinational companies (MNCs) and global capability centres (GCCs), along with the war between Iran and the United States (US), slowed the decision-making of global companies.

“But in the last four to five weeks, we are seeing green shoots of international companies coming back and making inquiries. I believe that Q2 and Q3 will be good quarters from the office leasing point of view,” said Sriram Khattar, vice chairman and managing director of DLF.

The firm added that three new retail destinations, aggregating approximately 1.5 msf of gross leasable area, are expected to commence operations and drive significant growth in its retail business in FY27.

This includes DLF Midtown Plaza in New Delhi (which has already commenced operations), DLF Summit Plaza in DLF 5, Gurugram, and DLF Promenade in Goa.

In a statement to the exchanges on Monday, India's largest listed real estate developer by market capitalisation said its consolidated net profit rose 4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹793.9 crore in Q1FY27.

However, the developer's revenue from operations fell 52 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,280.34 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹2,716.7 crore in the same quarter last year.

Shares of the company closed 2.71 per cent higher on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at ₹645 apiece on Tuesday.