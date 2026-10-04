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Home / Companies / News / DLF sells all 172 senior living homes in Gurugram project for ₹1,985 cr

DLF sells all 172 senior living homes in Gurugram project for ₹1,985 cr

In a regulatory filing, DLF, the country's largest real estate firm, announced a "complete sell-out" of its newly launched project 'The Aureva' meant for senior citizens

senior living, luxury housing, senior housing India, DLF, Gurugram, Noida, Delhi-NCR, retirement homes, elderly care, senior living market, real estate, JLL, ASLI

The company is developing 172 luxury residences in this upcoming project with a total carpet area of over 4 lakh square feet and a total saleable area of over 7.5 lakh square feet | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2026 | 5:23 PM IST

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Realty major DLF Ltd on Sunday said it has sold all 172 senior living homes for Rs 1,985 crore at Gurugram, amid high demand for luxury housing properties.

In a regulatory filing, DLF, the country's largest real estate firm, announced a "complete sell-out" of its newly launched project 'The Aureva' meant for senior citizens.

The project, spread across 4.17 acres, is located at Sector 63, Gurugram.

"The project has achieved sales of about Rs 1,985 crore, underscoring strong demand for thoughtfully curated luxury retirement living communities that seamlessly integrate luxury, wellbeing, convenience, healthcare access, and meaningful community engagement," DLF said.

The average price realisation is Rs 11.5 crore per apartment. The units were sold at Rs 28,000 per sq ft.

 

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The company is developing 172 luxury residences in this upcoming project with a total carpet area of over 4 lakh square feet and a total saleable area of over 7.5 lakh square feet.

Aakash Ohri, Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd, said the project represents "DLF's vision of redefining luxury retirement housing in India." The project will have a professionally managed on-site medical centre with emergency response support.

"Once again, this project's strong market performance underscores the growing demand for premium, experience-led residential offerings in India in this segment," Ohri said.

DLF has developed more than 185 real estate projects with an area of more than 352 million square feet.

During 2025-26, DLF Ltd's sales bookings or pre-sales fell 5 per cent to Rs 20,143 crore from a record of Rs 21,223 crore in the preceding financial year.

The company had given an annual sales bookings guidance of Rs 20,000 crore for the current 2026-27 fiscal.

During the first quarter of this fiscal, DLF sales bookings plunged 94 per cent year-on-year to Rs 657 crore.

The Group has 275 million sq ft of development potential across residential and commercial segments, including current projects under execution.

It has an annuity portfolio of 50 million sq ft.

DLF is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties (the "Development Business"), and also construction and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the "Annuity Business").

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Gurugram senior citizens housing Real Estate

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First Published: Oct 04 2026 | 5:23 PM IST